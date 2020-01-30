Project Luminous could reveal the next big Star Wars movie incredibly soon

The future of Star Wars might feel a bit uncertain after The Rise of Skywalker put an end to the Skywalker Saga (and Palpatine), but one day very soon the curtain will be lifted. Lucasfilm's mysterious new Project Luminous is about to make a splash — and this multimedia series of stories might even include the next live-action Star Wars movie.

Interest hit a new high after members of the media received invitations on Tuesday for some kind of Project Luminous reveal to be held on February 24. "The countdown is on. Star Wars: Project Luminous. 02/24/20. #StarWars #ProjectLuminous," reporter Clayton Sandell wrote in his tweet.

Originally announced at New York Comic Con 2019 in October, Project Luminous is said to involve mostly written works by veteran Star Wars book and comics writers like Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule. The news came as part of a larger presentation about future Star Wars in print, but it also hints at new information about the Force.

"The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It's an energy field created by all living things..." the teaser reads, quoting Obi-Wan Kenobi. But the next part is interesting: "Until ... Project Luminous."

This slide from a NYCC presentation hints at the future of Star Wars. Lucasfilm

Does that mean Project Luminous will contextualize the Force as something more or less than "an energy field created by all living things"? It sure seems that way.

There are also rumors that Luminous could extend into video games and perhaps even the next live-action movie as well. The Star Wars fansite Ziro.hu reported in early January that Luminous would involve a "connected multiplatform story ... set 300-400 years BEFORE the Skywalker Saga." The "multiplatform" note already sounds awfully similar to how Luminous has been described previously.

The report also claims stories across different platforms will converge and culminate "in the style of the Avengers movies," with different super-powerful Jedi having access to unique abilities. This part would also explain the cryptic tease that Luminous will change what we know about the Force.

Jason Ward of Making Star Wars has previously claimed this period 300-400 years before the original trilogy and the High Republic Era are one and the same. If true, then the build-up to Luminous becomes much more interesting.

Just about every comic released since these reports has included a mention of the High Republic. That includes the ongoing Rise of Kylo Ren series where Luke, Ben Solo, and Lor San Tekka explore a cache of Jedi relics. There's also Charles Soule's much more recent Star Wars #2: The Destiny Path — Part II, released January 29.

In each of these references, characters talk about the High Republic Era like it's this exciting but dangerous time full of adventure, where the Outer Rim was difficult to navigate and the Jedi expanded their activity throughout the galaxy. In Star Wars #2 — which takes place in between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — Rebel Alliance Commander Grek mentions "a huge space station ... placed ... in the center of the Dark Zones" of the Outer Rim during the High Republic Era. It functioned like a lighthouse in space, helping travelers find their way like a beacon. Grek also says it has something to do with "Operation Starlight," which might be the name of the actual station. He intends to use it as a rallying point for Rebel troops, which we'll probably see happen in the next issue.

Given all of the rumors that connect Project Luminous to the High Republic and the fact that all of these Star Wars comics keep referencing the same time period, it feels an awful lot like these stories are priming fans for some big piece of connectivity in the near future. Is Star Wars about to become something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a sprawling collection of interconnected stories? All signs point to yes, but we won't know for sure until this late February event.