Pom Klementieff had a huge 2023. Not only did she star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but she also made her debut in another iconic franchise, Mission Impossible, where she played a deadly assassin with a penchant for clown makeup in Dead Reckoning Part One.

The French actress is taking a deservedly chill 2024 with just one major film, The Killer’s Game, where she stars opposite her fellow ex-Guardian of the Galaxy as a maniacal mob boss in a John Wick-esque world of assassins. But Klementieff still has plenty in the works — even if she can only talk about most of it in cryptic of clues.

Ahead of The Killer’s Game (more on that in a separate article coming soon), Inverse checked in with Klementieff to talk about what she may (or may not) be working on next.

Mission Impossible 8

Pom Klementieff as Paris in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Paramount

Klementieff’s character, Paris, survived the events of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One by switching sides to ally with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. So she’s expected to return for the next installment (presumably Dead Reckoning Part 2, but still officially untitled). However, when asked if she was currently in production on the film, Klementieff couldn’t say much.

“I can't really talk about Mission Impossible right now,” Klementieff tells Inverse.

However, there is one thing that she can talk about: Tom Cruise.

“Tom has been so supportive and such an amazing figure in my life as well,” the actress says. “He always wants to share his knowledge and his experience and he’s always ready to support younger actors and younger talent and he's amazing at that. He's generous that way for sure.”

Cruise famously produced a six-hour film school video he shows friends and colleagues, as revealed by his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glenn Powell in a GQ interview. While the video is apparently available to anyone who’s interested, Klementieff admits she hasn’t watched it — yet.

“I haven't seen it, but I know that I could see it if I wanted to,” she says. “So yeah, maybe I could carve out some time to see it. I mean, why not? He knows what's up for sure.”

To be fair, six hours is a long time. And it’s not like you can watch the Tom Cruise film school video on Netflix.

James Gunn’s DCU

Klementieff and Bautista at Comic Con promoting Guardians of the Galaxy. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We’ll likely never get another Guardians of the Galaxy movie from Marvel (at least not with the original cast or characters), but there’s a chance some or all of those actors could reunite with GotG director James Gunn in his new cinematic universe, the DCU.

Klementieff and Bautista are still in touch with Gunn and even reached out from the set of The Killer’s Game.

“We sent a video to James Gunn where we were shooting like, oh, look what we're doing,” she says.

So will Klementieff eventually join the DCU? While there are plenty of casting rumors already swirling, nothing is confirmed and the actress remains tight-lipped, if optimistic.

“I mean, again, it's something that I can't talk about right at the moment,” she says, “but yeah, we want to find ways to work together again with James. We’re friends and we love working together. So yeah, that's that.”

The Killer’s Game hits theaters on September 13.