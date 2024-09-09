Peacemaker Season 2 Won’t Be Released As Soon As You Hoped

The 2020s have featured some of the best television in history, and thanks to the streaming boom, there’s more to watch than ever before. Unfortunately, the timeline for these shows is also longer than ever, with most new series needing two or three years to make a new season. No franchise or streamer is totally immune, and franchises amid a major creative overhaul — like Warner Bros. and DC’s cinematic universe — are especially prone to delays.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work building the DC Universe anew, and their first phase, Gods and Monsters, is quickly shaping up. Gunn recently finished shooting Superman, the DCU’s curtain raiser, and he’s already moved on to what might be next on the slate: Peacemaker, a beloved holdover from the old regime. Fans have been waiting for a new season for what feels like forever, and while that wait isn’t over yet, Gunn just offered a promising update on Season 2.

Peacemaker Season 2 entered production earlier this summer, but according to Gunn, there’s still a way to go until the series returns on Max. Responding to a user on Threads, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker would likely premiere in the second half of 2025, “after Superman.” Superman is slated for a July release, so depending on Gunn and Safran’s plans for Peacemaker, we could see the show return that fall or winter. That would put a three-year gap between its first and second seasons.

Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere in the back half of 2025. Warner Bros. Pictures

The gap between seasons is just one of the clouds hanging over Peacemaker’s return. The second season is one of the few parts of the old DC universe carrying over into Gunn’s revamp, but its place in the new timeline is still confusing. Season 1 isn’t part of the new DC Universe, but since Season 2 takes place after the events of Superman, it’s somehow in the modern canon. There’s no telling how Gunn plans to explain this shift, but perhaps Superman will hint at the rules of this new cinematic universe. But even if Peacemaker ignores the reset entirely and just keeps trucking, the whole situation is likely to confuse casual viewers.

The DCU has scarcely been reborn, and it already feels way too scattered. Remnants of the old regime, like Peacemaker, have a place in the new saga, while other standalone stories — like Matt Reeves’ The Batman and its sequels — remain on the sidelines. It’s a lot to make sense of, and it may be years before we learn whether Gunn’s gamble on keeping his pet project alive paid off. Whether something like Peacemaker will gel well with the rest of the DCU (especially after its long hiatus) remains to be seen, but at least fans have a new season to look forward to regardless.