Ahsoka Season 2 is so under the radar that it’s hard to remember it exists. After Season 1 brought Ahsoka Tano and the Rebels crew into live action, the cliffhanger ending left fans wondering how our heroes would escape their exile, and what evil machinations Thrawn was scheming up. But Lucasfilm never publicly renewed the series for Season 2; instead, fans heard about it through an aside in a Mandalorian & Grogu press release.

Still, Season 2 is officially happening, so when can we expect it to reach our screens? A disappointing but unsurprising update reveals that the wait will be even longer than we thought.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, has provided an update on Ahsoka Season 2. Lucasfilm

According to Twitter account @Mando3Updates, Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo revealed during a Dragon Con panel that filming of Season 2 won’t wrap until Spring or Summer 2025, meaning we won’t see the next chapter of the story for over a year. While filming is slated to start late this year, the production timeline looks to be a long one.

If filming doesn’t wrap until we’re hitting the beach again next year, what’s the most likely release window for Ahsoka Season 2? Season 1 wrapped filming in October 2022, but didn’t premiere until August 2023. If Season 2 follows a similar post-production timeline, it will premiere in early 2026, giving fans a whopping two-year wait between seasons.

Ahsoka’s two-year wait follows the pattern established by The Mandalorian Season 3. Lucasfilm

This isn’t unprecedented. The Mandalorian Season 2 aired in the last weeks of 2020, but Season 3 didn’t begin until early 2023. And beyond Star Wars, long waits have become an industry standard: Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in 2022, but the fifth and final season hit Netflix until 2025. Severance Season 1 also premiered in 2022, but Season 2 is arriving in January 2025.

But Disney, and Star Wars in particular, are especially slow-moving. This could be a knock-on effect from last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, or it could be Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni being distracted by his other projects; he’s not just co-writing the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie, but also writing and directing his own Star Wars movie, the details of which are still a mystery.

Regardless, a two-year wait is plenty of time for fans to lose interest in Ahsoka. Maybe a longer timeline also means more time for quality assurance, but the final product — whenever it finally arrives — had better be worth it. Otherwise, this excruciatingly long wait will be for nothing.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.