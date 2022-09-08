Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer reveals 2023 release date, plot, and a surprising setting

The last ride of Jean-Luc Picard won’t begin on the starship Enterprise. The new sneak-peek Picard Season 3 trailer, which just dropped for “Star Trek Day,” surprisingly reveals which starship is boldly going somewhere this time — turns out, it’s actually a new version of an old starship.

Here are all the details we now have on the final season of Star Trek: Picard, including hints at the actual story, and how that new ship totally could set up a spin-off.

Picard Season 3 Star Trek Day Trailer

After a few teaser trailers that have only given vague hints about Picard Season 3, this new sneak peek actually shows the beloved Next Generation crew in action. Beginning with a distress call from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), the trailer finds Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) in need of a starship. And the revelation of that specific ship is specific and... fascinating.

The new USS Titan gets ready to boldly go. Paramount+/CBS

The (new) USS Titan in Picard Season 3

Although Riker was the captain of the USS Titan (NCC-80102) from 2379 to at least 2381 (aka the Lower Decks era), the Titan we see in the Picard Season 3 trailer is clearly not the same ship. Is it an older version of Riker’s ship? Or a newer version? The trailer doesn’t give a clear shot of the registry number so, right now, that detail is a bit unclear. Riker’s Titan was a Luna-Class starship, while this Titan looks like a blend of old-school Excelsior-class, with some basic TNG vibes.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has been teasing that the starship setting of Picard Season 3 won’t be the Enterprise. He’s also described this ship as an “underdog” — which could mean this is an older ship, at least from the perspective of folks in the year 2401.

The commanding officer of the new Titan? Paramount+/CBS

At this point, it’s also unclear who the captain of this Titan will be. In the trailer, we see Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) greet Riker and Picard, and she’s the one who gives the order to “engage!” So, maybe Seven is in command of the ship, and Riker and Jean-Luc are along for the ride? Is this now a mission to save Crusher? How do Geordi, Worf, Raffi ,and Troi fit in? And where’s Brent Spiner? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date

After much speculation, the release date for Picard Season 3 has been confirmed for February 16, 2023. Mark your calendars.

Raffi (Michelle Hurd) in Picard Season 3. Paramount+/CBS

Will Picard Season 3 set up a Seven and Raffi spin-off?

With Picard coming to an end in 2023, fans have wondered if the series could lead into another series, this time focused on Seven of Nine and Raffi. Terry Matalas has said that, although he is supportive of a continuation, there are no current plans for a sequel series to Picard. That said, in a long interview with TrekMovie, Matalas made it pretty clear that everything in Picard Season 3 is designed to set up another series. So, if Picard Season 3 goes over well, it seems possible that we could see this Star Trek setting — the beginning of the 25th century — support more stories moving forward.