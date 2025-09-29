Peacemaker Season 2 shocked fans so many times in one episode that it was hard to focus on any single revelation. Sure, there was that big finale moment that confirmed the show’s most prominent fan theory was correct, but there was also a cameo from Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. His appearance was brief, just long enough to complain about his metahuman inmates at Belle Reve and to make a cautious deal with A.R.G.U.S.

It was exciting to see how Peacemaker incorporated Superman, the first DCU movie under James Gunn’s direction, but some fans were disappointed that Luthor’s appearance was the only familiar face from the film. Unfortunately, James Gunn has said that that’s the extent of the crossover between the two projects.

Lex Luthor appeared in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6, though most people were expecting Superman. DC Studios

When asked by Variety if Luthor’s cameo in Peacemaker was just a tease of David Corenswet playing Superman (or an alternate version of Superman) in the final two episodes of Season 2, Gunn had a simple response. “No,” he said. “In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work.”

This debunks many fan theories about Clark Kent making an appearance on Peacemaker, which were fueled by on-set pics showing Corenswet in his Superman suit. But it looks like this wasn’t an example of him making a cameo, just the movie and the series filming in the same place at the same time.

Still, it should be noted that Gunn wasn’t speaking under oath, and that anything can happen in the final two episodes. At the very least, we should see more of Lex Luthor’s shady dealings with Rick Flag, Sr. “What Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of Man of Tomorrow,” Gunn said. “So all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans.”

So even though Superman may not appear in Peacemaker, he will be affected by whatever happens in it. There’s no telling who Superman will be facing off against next, although there are some theories. Maybe these last two episodes will give us some clues.

Peacemaker Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.