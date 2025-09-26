Although the biggest revelation in Peacemaker Episode 6 revealed the worst possible truth about the show’s alternate dimension, back in the real world, one very big cameo took the DCU into an entirely new direction. How Peacemaker Season 2 will resolve its multiverse conflicts remains unclear.

But the set-up for the next Superman movie might suddenly be very clear. Here’s how the surprise appearance of the biggest villain in the DC universe seems to create a perfect setup for the 2027 movie Man of Tomorrow.

Spoilers ahead for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, “Ignorance is Chris.”

Lex Luthor’s Peacemaker cameo, explained

Nicholas Hoult returns as Lex Luthor in Superman. Warner Bros.

In an effort to track down the latest whereabouts of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) goes to Belle Reve prison and talks face-to-face with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). This is just a few months after the events of Superman, meaning Lex is in prison for his various crimes in that movie, including ripping an interdimensional hole in the city of Metropolis. But the wrinkle here is that Flag thinks Luthor is the only person with the scientific know-how to track down this specific kind of tech.

And so, Flag makes a deal with Luthor. And by the end of the cameo, it’s clear that Luthor and Flag are now basically working together. Flag even uses the term “partners.”

This has some short-term implications for Peacemaker, of course. Chris (John Cena) and the gang have enough problems without Luthor on their tail. But the long game here is clearly all about Luthor’s future status in Man of Tomorrow.

Luthor, head of A.R.G.U.S.?

As revealed by James Gunn, the 2027 Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, will feature a kind of team-up between Lex Luthor and Superman. Many fan theories suggest the two could be working together to stop the infamous DC villain Brainiac, who, to date, has never featured in a live-action Superman movie. (Though it has popped up on several of the TV show incarnations.)

In Peacemaker, Luthor is now directly in contact with A.R.G.U.S., which, just like at the start of the Superman movie, means he’s working with Rick Flag. If this partnership continues, it seems pretty obvious that Luthor could have quasi-freedom by the time Man of Tomorrow rolls around. And, if Luthor is straight-up running A.R.G.U.S. by that time, it would make perfect sense for him to team up with Superman to stop a larger threat.

In other words, Peacemaker knocks out two plot birds with one Luthor-shaped stone. In the Peacemaker storyline, Luthor can help Flag track down Chris. But this also means that when Man of Tomorrow comes out, Luthor’s ability to work in an official capacity for A.R.G.U.S. won’t need to be explained. The present conflict of Peacemaker has now become the backstory for Man of Tomorrow.

And because of this move, it seems highly likely that we should expect to see many more characters from the Superman movie, well before Man of Tomorrow hits theaters.

Superman and Peacemaker stream on HBO Max.