Pauly Shore is back. Here's the one movie he wants to reboot next.

Pauly Shore is back! The early '90s comedy legend got his big break as an MTV VJ and went on to release a series of unforgettable raunchy comedies including Bio-Dome and Encino Man, but he hasn't starred in a new movie for years. Until now.

In Guest House, Shore plays a washed-up party animal who refuses to vacate the guest house he calls home after a young couple (Aimee Teegarden and Mike Castle) takes over the lease. When ensues is 124 minutes of classic Pauly Shore comedy, ranging from smoking weed out of a bong shaped like male genitals to unleashing a bloodthirsty possum on his new landlords.

"I'm excited to come out and star in a movie," Shore tells Inverse. "It's been a while for me, and this is me answering everyone's question: When's your next movie? Now's my next movie. Enjoy it and share it and hopefully, you guys will like it."

Aimee Teegarden and Mike Castle in 'Guest House' Lionsgate

So what's next for Pauly Shore? When I asked if there's any classic character he'd like to bring back for a 21st-century reboot, the comedian instantly gravitated towards one of his films: In the Army Now.

"I liked all my movies, he says. "I liked the army movie with Andy Dick."

When In the Army Now came up, Shore's costar Mike Castle quickly chimed in.

"David Alan Grier's scream in that is one of my favorite screams ever," Castle says.

The 1994 military comedy stars Shore and Dick as a pair of slackers who get fired from their job at an electronics store. After joining the United States Army Reserves, the duo and a few new friends (Alan Grier plays a dental student) end up shipped off to Africa where they're captured by the Libyan army. Of course, it all works out in the end, with Shore and Dick returning home as heroes to open their own electronics store.

'In the Army Now.' Buena Vista Pictures

What could a sequel look like? Pauly Shore isn't going into specifics. For now, he's here to talk about Guest House, his first big movie in recent memory. But don't worry, he's also got a few other projects in the works.

"I will do movies if I feel it's the right movie to do or the right part," he says. "Other than that, I have a podcast called Random Rants that I'm doing in Las Vegas. I have karaoke I'm doing. I'm gonna do a new workout video."

After watching Guest House, I can confirm that Pauly Shore is just as funny as ever. If we're lucky, this will be the start of a renaissance for the '90s star. If not, at least there's this movie — and his hysterical workout videos.