The Most Promising Sci-Fi Reboot of 2025 Finally Has a Release Date

In 1987, Stephen King’s goofy side got the silver screen treatment. The Running Man, originally written under the horror titan’s Richard Bachman pseudonym, was adapted into a film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards, a criminal who volunteers for a deadly reality show only to wreak his revenge on all involved. It was set in the far-off year of 2017, and while we may not show murderous bloodsport on TV, it was oddly prescient regarding the voyeuristic nature of reality television.

Now, almost four decades later, the story is getting a 21st-century makeover with the perfect director and star... and it’s arriving sooner than anyone thought.

Back in April, Paramount Pictures announced that a Running Man remake would be directed by Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright. Wright will also co-write the script alongside Scott Pilgrim collaborator Michael Bacall, and Glen Powell will continue his leading man streak by playing Richards.

Edgar Wright will take charge of The Running Man. Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that The Running Man will premiere in theaters on November 21, 2025 (fittingly, the novel was set in 2025 before the first movie bumped it back a few years). There’s also another casting update, as The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Katy O’Brian will play a fellow contestant in the lethal cross-country race. Thanks to Twisters, this marks the second time O’Brian will star alongside Powell in a movie based on a deadly chase.

The November 2025 release date is intriguing, given what a short lead time it is for an ambitious sci-fi movie. Another ‘80s reboot, Tron: Ares, is slated for an October 2025 release, but has been in post-production since May.

Glen Powell and Katy O’Brian will go from chasers to chasees. Universal Pictures

But Wright’s whimsical approach to action should dispel any immediate concerns about the movie being rushed out. The original film is a campy series of set pieces as Richards is hunted down across a dystopian America, and Wright should be capable of updating the existing story while keeping the silly premise intact. Then, in 40-ish years, the movie’s future will be in the past again, and the great remake cycle can continue.

The Running Man hits theaters November 21, 2025.