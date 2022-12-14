Rogue Squadron: Why DC's latest drama is good news for Star Wars fans

Patty Jenkins is still working on her Star Wars feature film Rogue Squadron, but she’s confirmed it over the ashes of another blockbuster franchise.

On December 13, Jenkins shared a screenshot of her statement in response to the demise of the Wonder Woman films at DC, confirming there will be no further progress on Wonder Woman 3. Her statement clarifies if she, in fact, “walked away” from the project amid the new regime of DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away,” Jenkins wrote. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

But while her statement is centered on Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins also dropped an update on her spaceflight-centric Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron.

While Jenkins admits to having left Rogue Squadron at one point, she says she “made a new deal” with Lucasfilm that allowed her to return to the project after completing Wonder Woman 3. Now that the plug has been pulled on the superhero movie, Jenkins could theoretically pick Rogue Squadron back up immediately, assuming there are no other barriers lurking behind the scenes. As Jenkins explained, that deal is still on:

“I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

The statement also prompted James Gunn to respond, “I can attest that all of Peter [Safran] and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins at the Mexico City premiere of Wonder Woman in 2017. Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images

First announced in 2020, Rogue Squadron, which takes its name from a group of elite Rebel pilots in the Star Wars universe (as well as a popular series of Star Wars books and video games), was delayed due to Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 commitments before it was removed from Lucasfilm’s 2023 slate this September. A new release date hasn’t been announced.

The rest of Jenkins’ statement focuses on her time helming Wonder Woman movies. She thanks Lynda Carter, “an absolute legend and beacon of goodness and light,” and Gal Gadot, a “cherished friend, inspiration, and sister,” for their work. “My crew has been like family and fought every day to give the world the best films they could,” Jenkins says. “THANK YOU to the incredible WW fans, and for all your love and support.”

While Jenkins has come to terms with the end of Wonder Woman, she still wants Rogue Squadron to take flight. This is a positive update, but in this precarious era of Hollywood when even completed movies don’t make it to the finish line — just ask anyone who worked on Batgirl — Jenkins is using her words cautiously. Hence “I don’t know if it will happen or not.” With a crisis looming over the DC multiverse, there’s just as much uncertainty happening in a galaxy far, far away.