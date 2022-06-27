Classic TV whodunnits are back in style, and high on the list of usual suspects is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which presents its Season 2 this week with enough insane homicidal hijinks and satirical amateur sleuthing to make Sherlock Holmes go totally mad.

The show hails from the minds of Steve Martin and John Hoffman and centers around three Manhattan neighbors who share a passion for true crime stories. They become embroiled in some serious detective work when a murder occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building. To help document their investigation, the trio records a true-crime podcast of their own while trying to crack the case.

Starring Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage), Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), and Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), Only Murders in the Building became an instant hit when the first season rolled out in 2021. Season 1 ends with the three quirky crime-solvers revealing the identity of Tim Kono’s murderer, but they’re swiftly arrested after being framed for the demise of the Arconia apartment building’s fussy Board President, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

Pop on your deerskin cap and let’s unravel the clues as to where Only Murders in the Build Season 2 is headed! (Along with its release date, premiere time, cast, plot, and more.)

Amateur sleuths Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Hulu

When is the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 release date?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 airs exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ starting June 28, 2022 with the first two episodes presented together, then weekly episodes arriving on Tuesdays.

What is the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 release time?

Hulu and Disney+ release new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes is Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Like the premiere season, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will also consist of ten episodes, with the first two rolling out June 28 titled “Persons of Interest” and “Framed.”

What is the plot for Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Season 2 will pick up directly after the finale of Season 1, when Charles, Mabel, and Oliver got framed for the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. Now, the race is on to discover who the true murderer really is while a competing podcast traces their involvement. Meanwhile, rumors fester that the trio had something to do with the murder, and their suspicious New York City neighbors offer no support as the investigation continues to stumble backward and forward.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez hunt for clues in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Hulu

Who is in the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 cast?

The main stars — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — are all returning for the sophomore season. Joining them will be Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Amy Ryan, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Rapaport, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine in both recurring spots and fun cameos.

Is there an Only Murders in the Building Season 2 trailer?

Yes, Hulu released the final Season 2 trailer on June 14 and it’s crammed with suspects, clues, evidence, and chaos as our amateur detectives try to clear their names against mounting pressure.

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Though the main cast has gently joked about a Season 3, there’s been no official word or any announcement from Hulu, but based on the show’s popularity, we wouldn’t bet against it!