The Bad Batch is already shaking up the galaxy far, far away. In the first episodes of this new Star Wars spinoff, the “enhanced” soldiers of Clone Force 99 have...

Seen their “regular” brothers slaughter every Jedi in sight upon the execution of Order 66

Visited a clone deserter, Cut Lawquane

Had one of their own, Crosshair, turn against them in a shocking betrayal

But the biggest change to this rogue unit so far is the introduction of Omega, a small blonde child who’d never left the cloning facilities of Kamino. Now that she’s fled with the renegade Clone Force 99, it’s clear she’ll play a major role in this series. But who is Omega? Here’s everything we know.

Bad Batch: Is Omega a clone?

According to Tech, yes, Omega is a clone. He cautions the group not to discount Omega’s insights, saying “a state of higher awareness is not unusual in an enhanced clone such as herself.”

Like the rest of the Bad Batch, Omega is different from all the other clones, but it’s not clear how different she is just yet. We know she’s growing at a slower rate than the regular clones, much like Boba Fett, and that she’s never left Kamino. Could Omega be part of some secret project?

Bad Batch: Who is Omega cloned from?

That’s the million-dollar question. The Star Wars universe doesn’t feature all that many blondes, let alone ones who look like Omega. Plenty of theories claim she’s a female clone of Palpatine or Obi-Wan or even a clone of Duchess Satine, but there’s still no clear-cut answer so far as to the identity of Omega’s “source.”

Omega defends her new allies. Lucasfilm

Bad Batch: Who voices Omega?

Omega’s voice is provided by New Zealand actress Michelle Ang. While American actor Dee Bradley Baker voices all the clone troopers in the animated Star Wars canon, Ang’s native accent more closely matches Jango Fett’s accent (provided by fellow Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison) in the films.

That said, the show’s decision to have a different actor voice Omega is evidence enough that the character isn’t simply a Jango Fett clone. Not having Baker voice Omega, as he has all the other clones, suggests her origins are more complicated than that.

Bad Batch: What’s Omega’s gender?

When the trailer for The Bad Batch was first released, many (including myself) assumed Omega was male and one of Emperor Palpatine’s early attempts to clone himself. But now, we suspect this to be untrue.

Omega is female and referred to as “she” constantly throughout the episode. This means she’s likely not a Palpatine clone. That said, more female protagonists in Star Wars are always welcome – especially in The Bad Batch, a show named for an all-male clone squadron.

Omega looks at the wonders of space for the first time. Lucasfilm

Bad Batch: How old is Omega?

Age isn’t usually an important factor for clones as they tend to age more rapidly than humans. Omega, however, seems to be aging at a human rate. There’s no canonical answer to this question yet, but going by the age range of previous Star Wars children, she’s probably somewhere between nine (the age of Anakin in The Phantom Menace) and fifty (the age of Grogu in The Mandalorian.) That doesn’t exactly narrow it down, but somewhere between 9-14 is our best guess.

Bad Batch: Is Omega Force-sensitive?

Omega possesses heightened instincts — she senses Crosshair’s clashing loyalties between his duty and his brothers, for example — but it’s doubtful she’s truly Force-sensitive. In the official novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was revealed that Force-sensitive clones were always physically disfigured, which explains the appearance of both Snoke and Palpatine. Perhaps there’s another “enhancement” Omega has that contributes to her unusual powers of perception.