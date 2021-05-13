Star Wars: The Bad Batch got off to a roaring start last week. The Disney+ animated series followed up its epic 75-minute premiere on May 4 by dropping its second episode just a few days later, much to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere. Disney+ is set to release The Bad Batch’s highly-anticipated third installment this week, but when exactly? And what else do we know about it?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of The Bad Batch Episode 3, including its release date and time.

When is The Bad Batch Episode 3 release date?

The Bad Batch Episode 3 premieres Friday, May 14th on Disney+. After that, the show’s remaining 13 episodes are expected to release weekly on Fridays.

When is The Bad Batch Episode 3 release time?

The Bad Batch Episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Omega. Lucasfilm

How long is The Bad Batch Episode 3 runtime?

The official runtime for The Bad Batch Episode 3 has yet to be revealed. The show’s premiere episode ran for a staggering 75 minutes, but its second episode only clocked in at 31 minutes (including end credits). Taking that into account, fans should probably expect The Bad Batch Episode 3 to run around 30 minutes as well.

Where to watch The Bad Batch Episode 3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a Disney+ exclusive, which means only the streaming service’s paid subscribers can watch episodes of the series.

What is the plot of The Bad Batch Episode 3?

Hunter and Omega. Lucasfilm

Disney+ does not typically release episodic plot summaries for its original series, and the streaming service appears to be sticking to that tradition with The Bad Batch. As a result, no official synopsis has been released for the show’s upcoming third episode.

Is there a trailer for The Bad Batch Episode 3?

Negative. Much like it avoids releasing weekly episodic plot summaries, Disney+ usually opts out of releasing weekly sneak peeks or teasers for upcoming episodes of its various originals. Unfortunately, that’s the case for The Bad Batch Episode 3.

The good news is that Star Wars fans don’t have long to wait before finding out what adventure lies in store for Clone Force 99 next with the newest episode of The Bad Batch premiering this Friday.