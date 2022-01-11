Obi-Wan Kenobi theory sets up a huge Darth Vader duel

Ever since Lucasfilm announced an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series, one moment has run amok in speculation: a possible reunion and rematch of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, years after Obi-Wan left him for dead on Mustafar. Rumors were stoked when Hayden Christensen, Anakin himself, was slated for a return in the series.

But will Obi-Wan Kenobi give the fans what they’ve been clamoring for? A new TikTok suggests they won’t be disappointed.

The theory that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader had a rematch after the events of Revenge of the Sith is all but confirmed thanks to concept art revealed as part of the Disney+ Day celebrations back in November. But TikTokker @starwars_501stl suggests this duel has been a long time coming.

When Vader’s previously spoken about the Mustafar duel with Obi-Wan, he uses language like “when I left you” despite the fact that Obi-Wan famously left Anakin for dead, not the other way around. Could these lines be in reference to a later fight in the Star Wars timeline?

A fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin is no surprise for the perceptive Star Wars fan. However, the big shock isn’t that there will be a rematch, but that a rematch has been in the works since the beginning.

This proves that Lucasfilm isn’t merely bringing Hayden Christensen back for the sake of appeasing fans. These lines tease a duel that will be part of something much greater, something that might not be contained within the Obi-Wan series. Could this have greater implications in other series set between the prequel and original trilogies?

Concept art for Obi-Wan Kenobi clearly shows Obi-Wan and Darth Vader dueling. Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have had a fraught journey to production, but this TikTok proves the plot is in good hands. The saga of Anakin Skywalker is the backbone of the Star Wars universe, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is poised to rewrite one of the most important chapters: the festering guilt felt by Obi-Wan after the duel on Mustafar.

But this theory proves this isn’t a responsibility the show takes lightly. It’s following the plan built from existing works. The upcoming rematch will not only allow decades of character development to come full circle, but will allow Obi-Wan to finally reach catharsis with his fallen padawan.