Obi-Wan Kenobi leak may reveal a shocking Vader lightsaber duel

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters.

His storyline represents the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Luke Skywalker, but beyond his close ties with those characters, Obi-Wan was the character who first introduced audiences to lightsabers and the Force. His demise was the first tragedy of the Star Wars saga.

But Obi-Wan’s story is far from over. An upcoming Disney+ spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi, promises to fill in details of his life during the time he spent hiding on Tatooine before A New Hope. And one new leak suggests a stunning confrontation fans could never have seen coming.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will allegedly feature a rematch between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan after their fateful duel in Mustafar, in which Obi-Wan walked away victorious after claiming higher ground.

Anakin and Obi-Wan’s first duel in Revenge of the Sith. Lucasfilm

This rumor, according to a report from leaker MSW, is unconfirmed, and MSW has a hit-and-miss record, but the details they outline are enticing.

Apparently, the duel will take place on a rocky planet, and Obi-Wan will be wearing his white tunic from Revenge of the Sith, though it will be tattered. Vader will appear in his full bionic suit, as it appeared in Rogue One.

According to the leak, Obi-Wan will be sent to rescue a prisoner, but Vader will get wind of this mission and hunt him down. Obi-Wan will immediately recognize Anakin beneath Vader’s helmet, and their duel will begin with Obi-Wan Force-pushing Vader over 50 feet.

The duel rematch will reportedly feature not Anakin, but Vader. Lucasfilm

The duel is described as “massive” and apparently took two weeks to film, but it may not be everything you’re hoping for. As Vader is in his suit for the entire fight, Hayden Christensen is not portraying him. The actor will be involved in the series, but he’s not in this specific scene.

Filming for Obi-Wan is still ongoing, and this leak’s accuracy is questionable. But with word from Disney’s Investors’ Day that Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin, another confrontation between him and his former mentor seems inevitable.