Wait — should we all be watching My Adventures with Superman?

It’s a question we might all be asking right now, especially with the update of a new season finally set to premiere. If the series escaped your radar before, there may be a reason for it. A cool two years have passed since the series aired its last episodes, nearly burying the DC Universe’s best-kept secret. But Season 2 was far from the end for My Adventures with Superman: as showrunner Jake Wyatt recently told Entertainment Weekly, “The studio was always super supportive and ready to make [the show]. We just needed the stars and the bank accounts to align.”

Now that they have, DC’s alternate-universe anime is coming in hot with a remix of an iconic comics arc. My Adventures with Superman spent its past two seasons following a fresh origin story for its title hero (voiced by The Boys and Lower Decks fan-favorite Jack Quaid). Season 3 finds Kal-El fully-realized as both Clark Kent and Superman — but he won’t be the only Superman orbiting Metropolis. In a gutsy move, My Adventures with Superman will adapt “Reign of the Supermen,” an ambitious 1993 comics storyline that pits our hero against super-copycats.

The first poster for My Adventures With Superman Season 3, featuring Cyborg Superman (aka Hank Henshaw). AdultSwim

“Reign of the Supermen” is an interesting arc to tackle at this point in Superman’s story. In the comics, it directly follows the “Death of Superman” storyline, where Superman is slain in a battle against Doomsday, leaving the world without a Kryptonian protector. Multiple Superman lookalikes rise in the wake of his demise. There’s the Eradicator, a living Kryptonian weapon; Superboy, a younger clone of Superman created by Lex Luthor; an engineer called Steel/John Henry Irons; and “Cyborg Superman,” aka Hank Henshaw, who was teased at the end of Season 2 and now appears on the first poster for Season 3.

Steel has also popped up in earlier seasons of My Adventures with Superman, but he’ll be “more lightly involved” in Season 3. Instead, it’s the Eradicator, Superboy, and Cyborg Superman presenting the biggest challenges to Kal-El.

But what about the biggest elephant in the room, the fate of Superman? Wyatt reassures fans that the Last Son of Krypton is alive and well when he’s challenged by this new trio of anti-heroes. “It’s not gonna be a retread of the comics,” Wyatt says of My Adventures with Superman Season 3. Though the writers were charged to read those comics, they’ve taken major liberties with the storyline.

Superman is alive and well in Season 3, but the reign of the Supermen will challenge him regardless. Adult Swim

“It’s less ‘Death [of Superman]’ and more about, ‘What’s a Superman?’” he continues. “The fun thing about ‘Reign of the Supermen’ is that it’s all these impostors who have the same power set but different values.”

Below, find the official synopsis for the new season:

Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins — he’s ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet’s star reporter, is NOT. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist — but he’s still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who’s trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow — before it destroys today?

We can’t wait to see how the series reimagines such a complex, busy arc — but fortunately, the wait is nearly over.

My Adventures with Superman returns for Adult Swim’s Toonami anime/action block. Episodes will air weekly at midnight ET/PT, starting on June 13, and will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.