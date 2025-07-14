James Gunn has made it pretty clear that his latest film, Superman, is not an origin story — not for the title character, at least. The DC reboot drops us smack in the middle of Superman’s (David Corenswet) latest adventure as the defender of Metropolis, neatly bringing us up to speed with exposition that never feels too clunky. Still, this is the beginning of a new DC Universe, and though the Man of Steel might not need another origin story, Superman still serves as an unexpected, even terrific, introduction to a hero long overdue for the spotlight.

Superman is chock-full of scene stealers, from Krypto the super-dog to Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner. Since his days working in Marvel’s sandbox, Gunn has specialized in taking lower-tier comic book characters and turning them into fan favorites — and nowhere is that better depicted than with Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Cheekily classified as the “third smartest man in the universe,” Terrific has always been underrated. The same goes for Gathegi, who’s delivered solid turns in action, comedy, and drama for years, but hasn’t exactly broken out. Superman provides the platform that both character and actor have long deserved.

Terrific fits perfectly into this world, providing a grounding force for all the heady science fiction Gunn brings to the film, some pitch-perfect comic relief, and a splashy action sequence set to kitschy indie pop. Gathegi’s range, meanwhile, is on full display in Superman. Not many actors can embody all of the above so effortlessly, or deliver the film’s clunkier lines with such ease. He’s a clear stand-out: though he holds his own alongside Corenswet without overshadowing him, it’s easy to imagine him helming his own spinoff in the DCU.

Of all the members of the Justice Gang, Mister Terrific is most deserving of a solo spin-off. DC Studios

According to the Wall Street Journal, DC Studios is already considering spinoffs for a handful of Superman breakouts. Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen could potentially helm a series focused on the goings-on at the Daily Planet, but Terrific may be the most deserving of a solo project. The character has never appeared on-screen in a major DC offering, but his appearance in Superman — and his latest solo comic, Mr. Terrific: Year One — has primed him for just that. That particular storyline may be new, but it’s ripe for adaptation; more than that, it aligns perfectly with Gunn’s aversion to origin stories.

Not unlike Superman, Mr. Terrific: Year One follows Terrific’s early days as a hero, sprinkling in bits of his origin through flashbacks and exposition. It also boasts a varied ensemble, which would allow the DC Universe to continue to expand organically. As long as Gathegi gets the spotlight, a Terrific spinoff is shaping up to be a necessary addition to the franchise. It makes perfect sense for the character, but it’d also allow Gunn to, well, stick to his guns and riff on a formula that’s already served him so well in the past.

Superman is now playing in theaters.