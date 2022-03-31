Morbius post-credits explained: How Sony's Spider-Man spinoff mangles Marvel's multiverse [Spoilers]

As is tradition in the Marvel multiverse, the credits of Morbius bring the vampiric Spider-Man villain, played by Jared Leto, into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, you might want to temper expectations of a Spider-Man showdown.

Not only are the two credits scenes of Morbius so slapdash they come off like a parody of superhero franchises, but the scenes make no logical sense given what we know about the MCU. Whether you’ve seen Morbius or want to save yourself $13.69 plus tax and the pain of having to it, here’s what the Morbius scenes are all about and what they mean for the future of the MCU.

Does Morbius have post-credits scenes?

Yes, Morbius has two credits scenes. One plays after the Morbius titles, and the second plays mid-credits. There are no scenes after the credits, but stick around to acknowledge the hard-working industry employees who deserved better than having to make Morbius.

Morbius brings the dark Spider-Man villain from the comics to the big screen. But will Jared Leto’s bloodsucker actually get to fight Spider-Man? Sony Pictures

What are the two credits scenes of Morbius?

The first credits scene begins in the Morbius universe (apparently shared with Venom), but during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse begins to crack open and universes collide in awkward ways.

We previously saw Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (also Tom Hardy) temporarily end up in the MCU, only to be pulled back after Eddie got a crash course on the events of Endgame. He and Venom also left behind a gift at a Mexican bar.

That last part is important, because here’s where the Morbius scene stops making sense. During the multiversal fracturing, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) ends up in the Morbius/Venom universe. He makes an unexplained appearance in an empty jail cell, and because of his lack of criminal record in this universe he’s soon set free.

The fracturing of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home has created serious problems that’s being felt in other continuities. Sony Pictures

What happens in the second Morbius credits scene?

The second scene, which could also be mistaken for a luxury car commercial starring Jared Leto, has Morbius drive to a remote area. Morbius is there for an appointment, and it’s not long until we learn he’s meeting Adrian Toomes, who somehow has his Vulture gear despite the fact that the outfit is presumably being held by the police in a different universe.

Toomes, who keeps his mask on because Michael Keaton probably wasn’t available, thanks Morbius for agreeing to meet with him. Toomes says he’s not sure how or why he’s in this universe, but he mentions that it might have to do with Spider-Man.

In a bizarre leap of logic, Toomes then says he thinks it’d be a good idea to “team up.” Yes, he says “team up.” Be thankful he didn’t add “Six of us sure sounds sinister.” Morbius cracks a smile, and then the movie mercifully ends.

Morbius (Jared Leto) meets Michael Keaton’s MCU Vulture in the end credits scenes of Morbius. But will they actually form the Sinister Six? Sony Pictures

What do the Morbius credits scenes mean for Spider-Man in the MCU?

In plain terms, Vulture has formed an alliance with Morbius. Why? Because!

What’s baffling about these scenes aren’t that they’re rife with unanswered questions like “Why isn’t Vulture brought back to the MCU?” or “How does Vulture have his gear?” The most important questions the scenes fail to answer are “Why does Vulture want to team up with Morbius?” and “What’s in it for Morbius?”

Here’s what we know about Sony’s Marvel Universe: Spider-Man isn’t in it. There’s maybe a Peter Parker, but if there is he’s not Spider-Man. That doesn’t stop Vulture from name-dropping him like a LinkedIn contact, and somehow Morbius is immediately into the idea of beating him up. Watching Leto grin like a starving man staring at a slice of cheesecake makes the entire scene even weirder.

But none of this “teaming up” seems likely to happen. The future of Spider-Man in the MCU is unclear: As recently as February, Tom Holland said Marvel and Sony have only had “conversations” about future installments. Nothing is in ink, no matter how many billions Spider-Man: No Way Home made.

There’s also the fact that Morbius probably won’t ignite fans, so it’s probable Sony will readjust its “Sony Marvel Universe” depending on the box office of Morbius. That alone will decide whether Jared Leto’s Morbius confronts Spider-Man in a new summer blockbuster, or if the mutant vampire retreats to the shadows where he belongs.