How many episodes of Moon Knight are left? Here's everything you need to know

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were finally treated to Episode 3 of Moon Knight today.

The 53-minute episode covers a lot of narrative ground before ending with the long-awaited discovery of Ammit’s tomb, and the imprisonment of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Along the way, the episode also introduces Gaspard Ulliel’s Anton Mogart a.k.a. Midnight Man, and pauses for a set piece involving the night sky, which produces what might be one of the most beautiful visuals in MCU history.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE TIME-TRAVEL MOVIE? Click here to help us rank all the ones on Netflix.

In other words, Moon Knight Episode 3 does a lot to set up some interesting material for the series to cover moving forward. Here’s how many episodes of Moon Knight remain following the release of its third installment.

How many episodes are left of Moon Knight?

Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) stands over his fallen enemies in Moon Knight Episode 3. Marvel Studios

Moon Knight Season 1 consists of just six episodes. As a result, the end of Moon Knight Episode 3 also marks the halfway point of the show’s story. Now there are only three episodes to go before Moon Knight reaches its conclusion.

Here’s the release schedule for Moon Knight’s remaining installments:

Episode 4 — Wednesday, April 20

Episode 5 — Wednesday, April 27

Episode 6 — Wednesday, May 4

Additionally, Moon Knight’s first three episodes have all run between 48 and 53 minutes in length, so it seems safe to assume that the runtimes for the show’s final three installments will end up falling somewhere in its established 45 to 60 minute range. Unfortunately, that’s about all we know right now about Moon Knight’s upcoming episodes.

Marvel also has yet to confirm if Moon Knight will be a one season show like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or if it will return for a second season like Loki and What If…?

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) turn back the sky in Moon Knight Episode 3. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Moon Knight has accomplished a lot across its first three episodes, but there’s still plenty left for it to do in its remaining installments. Not only does Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) have to worry about reaching the heart of Ammit’s tomb before Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) does, but now he also has to find a way to free Khonshu from his imprisonment.

Fortunately, with only three episodes left to go, Moon Knight fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how Marvel plans on wrapping up Marc Spector’s first MCU adventure.