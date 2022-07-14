Steven Spielberg?! 10 wild rumors from Reddit's massive Marvel Comic-Con leak

For the first time since 2019, San Diego Comic-Con will take place in person — and Marvel Studios will be there to unveil the future of Phase 4. It was three long/short years ago when Marvel revealed Phase 4, which was a hybrid slate of both movies and Disney+ streaming TV for the first time in MCU history. If a new batch of supposed leaks is any indication, then Marvel is just getting started on an even bigger future for Phase 4 and beyond.

The slate Kevin Feige and company revealed that summer included movies like Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder, and shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and WandaVision. By now, just about everything has been released. (Blade, the final reveal from that year, still awaits release.)

Of course, the specifics of what’s to come are known only to Marvel Studios. But a major thread on the r/marvelstudiosspoilers subreddit has compiled all the rumored announcements set for Marvel Studios’ presentation at Comic-Con, which is set to take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern in the fabled Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. There are also rumors about what will be announced at Disney’s own D23, which takes place on September 5.

To be clear, there’s no real way to verify any of these leaks. However, with Comic-Con and D23 around the corner, what’s the harm in indulging a few “What if...?” scenarios? Anyway, it’s Marvel we’re talking about here. They’d want us to ask, what if...?

Here are 10 of the wildest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors ahead of Comic-Con 2022.

Charlie Cox has already reprised his Matt Murdock, from the Netflix series Daredevil, in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is now set to return in Echo, but will he have his own standalone series? Netflix

10. New Daredevil with a new Elektra

On July 7, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise their roles from the Netflix hit Daredevil in the Disney+ series Echo. But rumors indicate that there is a new Daredevil project on the way, with the subtitle Man Without Fear (based on the comics). Whether it’s a movie or TV show is unclear.

Actress Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) is also rumored for the role of Elektra, replacing Élodie Yung, who played the role in the Netflix series. Yung is presumably very busy in her starring network TV show, The Cleaning Lady, on Fox.

Anthony Starr plays a deranged superhero in The Boys, but will he lend his talents to the juggernaut Marvel franchise? Amazon Studios

9. Homelander will be Dracula in Blade

Anthony Starr is having a ball as Homelander in the Amazon hit The Boys, which satirizes the dominance of superhero pop culture. But can Starr resist the draw of the MCU? Rumors say Starr is circling the role of Dracula — yes, Dracula — for Marvel’s Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali.

The Hulk may never get his own movie again, but the Universal deal might have some elbow room for a streaming TV series. Marvel Enterprises

8. World War Hulk could be the next big crossover event

While Universal maintains a grip on the feature film rights to the Hulk, Disney has a fancy streaming service that can sidestep those restrictions. Enter: A rumored Disney+ mini-series adapting Greg Pak’s World War Hulk crossover series. Weirdly, the Reddit thread alleges that World War Hulk might get a hybrid release on both Disney+ and a small theatrical run, and it might have some importance as a prelude to the next major crossover event of the MCU, whatever it might be.

Henry Golding starred in last year’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, but he may have another action franchise role under his belt if rumors are to be believed. Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

7. Henry Golding is Wonder Man

Back in June, THR reported that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest were at work on a Wonder Man TV series. For those not familiar, the character Wonder Man is a superhero who can do it all, from flying to super strength to super healing. But he has a knack for acting, and in addition to being an Avenger, has enjoyed a career as a movie star.

Henry Golding quickly became a popular fan cast when THR’s story broke. Now, the Reddit rumor mill says it’s actually happening. We’ll actually see come Comic-Con next Saturday.

Giancarlo Esposito famously plays nefarious and shady men, but will he become a leader of heroes as the new Professor X? Brian Stukes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

6. Professor X and Cyclops recast

Giancarlo Esposito has made a career playing cunning villains, from Breaking Bad to The Mandalorian to even voicing Lex Luthor in Harley Quinn. But the MCU rumor mill believes Esposito will join the forces of good as Professor Charles Xavier, taking over from Patrick Stewart (who officially retired from the role in 2017’s Logan and did this year’s Doctor Strange as a one-off deal). Professor X, of course, is the psychic and telekinetic leader of the X-Men.

Joining Esposito is allegedly Glen Powell, who was seen in this year’s Top Gun: Maverick, in the role of Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops. James Marsden and Tye Sheridan played Cyclops in the original X-Men film franchise, which ran before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Deadpool may soon make mayhem in the MCU if Reddit rumors about Deadpool 3 at Comic-Con are true. 20th Century Fox

7. Deadpool 3

Finally, Ryan Reynolds might be able to stop deflecting questions. Reddit rumors indicate that Reynolds will return to San Diego Comic-Con with some news about the next Deadpool. The project is confirmed to reunite Reynolds with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have also scripted other Reynolds projects like the 2017 film Life and the Michael Bay-directed 6 Underground.

Fresh from his cameo in Multiverse of Madness, will Anson Mount once again represent the Inhumans in The Marvels? Marvel Studios

6. Black Bolt and The Marvels

Fresh from his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, former Inhumans star Anson Mount is said to return as Black Bolt in The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The appearance is meant to re-establish the Inhumans in the MCU, but whether that means implementing the canon of the canceled 2017 ABC series is unknown.

Shang-Chi may soon return to the MCU in his own sequel film, which is rumored to be announced at D23 in September. Marvel Studios

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten More Rings

Expected as a D23 announcement is a sequel to 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Despite pandemic restrictions, the movie was a box office and critical hit, which can only encourage Marvel to make another one. Very little about what the movie may or may not entail was contained in the Reddit post.

Kathryn Hahn will continue her Hahnissance in Agatha: House of Harkness, but are the big names rumored for the series joining her? Marvel Studios

4. House Party of Harkness

The WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness may be one of the most unexpected Marvel projects ever conceived, but it’s truly the Hahnaissance. Kathryn Hahn is expected to return as Agatha Harkness, bringing a new coven of witches along for the ride: Actresses Amy Poehler, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) are rumored to co-star in the series. These reveals are also expected for D23 and not Comic-Con.

Tobey Maguire returned as Spider-Man in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but will he swing in his own, fourth Spider-Man movie? Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3. Spider-Man 4 “is happening”

Take this one with heaping doses of salt, but the Reddit post claims that a fourth Spider-Man movie from the 2002 to 2007 Sam Raimi-directed series is “happening.” An announcement will not be made at either Comic-Con or D23, however.

John Krasinski brought Reed Richards to the MCU in Multiverse of Madness, but rumors say that Jamie Dornan will play Reed in the canon of Earth-616. Marvel Studios

2. An All-Star Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four was confirmed by Marvel Studios in late 2020, but casting for the movie has been nothing but hushed whispers. John Krasinski surprised fans as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but thanks to the multiverse concept, Krasinski doesn’t have to play Reed in the proper MCU.

The rumors indicate that three big-name actors are attached to Fantastic Four: Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Reed Richards, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) as Sue Storm, and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) as Sue’s brother Johnny Storm.

An actor for Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, has not been announced. The reason why is because the one big-name director being courted for the project seeks to cast Ben for themselves. And that name director is...

Will Steven Spielberg bring his legendary craftsmanship to the MCU? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. Steven Spielberg joins the MCU

Listen, True Believers. I don’t make the rumors. I just write about them.

Arguably the wildest rumor to the Reddit post is that none other than Steven Spielberg is being courted by Marvel Studios for Fantastic Four. (Jon Watts, who directed Marvel’s newest Spider-Man trilogy, was previously attached to the project before departing last year.) Will it happen? Doubtful, but then again, remember that Chloe Zhao had/has immense clout, and the recruitment of Sam Raimi shows that Marvel isn’t afraid of letting established directors get down to business.

Whether an artist of Spielberg’s stature is willing to work with Marvel’s notorious micromanaging, and likewise Marvel willing to let Spielberg make their movie without interference, are all questions that loom over the eyebrow-raising rumors. Unfortunately, like the Watcher, all we can do is observe and see things play out as they happen.