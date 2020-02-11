Marvel Phase 4 theory: Wanda triggers World War Hulk, X-Men, and Fantastic Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to launch Phase Four and there’s no better way to do that than to follow through on what’s been laid out already. With that in mind comes an intricate new theory that manages to thread together the storylines of all of Marvel’s upcoming projects and suggests Scarlet Witch’s actions in WandaVision will lead to a World War Hulk storyline. Let’s dissect.

Reddit user TheLazerShell has put together an incredibly detailed theory that encompasses the whole of MCU Phase Four in one fell swoop. The theorist suggests the Ancient One will be a major player in the events of Loki and will have significant connections to the Time Variance Authority, spotted in the Super Bowl Disney+ teaser that featured snippets of a number of upcoming Marvel shows.

Did Banner trick Hulk into merging? Marvel

The theory implies that Loki will have a role to play in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that his version of reality might be connected with Thor: Love and Thunder. The alternate reality Loki created in his solo Disney+ series may have a much bigger impact on Phase Four than we thought.

One of the most interesting aspects of this theory lies in its predictions about WandaVision. We know Wanda is likely living in a warped reality. Whether it is of her own making, or someone else’s, remains to be seen. The theorist suggests Wanda will break down and cause “madness around her.” That event will lead directly to the World War Hulk storyline.

Disney+

The theorist also contends that Bruce Banner and Hulk did not merge as peacefully as Avengers: Endgame would suggest. Rather, Banner “actually forced Hulk out in order to merge his own mind with the Hulk's body” without consent. So, when Wanda loses control, her powers bring Hulk out of hiding and back in control of Banner’s body. It’s a bit confusing, so let’s break it down a bit further.

Since She-Hulk won’t be getting her own solo series for a while, the aforementioned storyline could involve the Hulk instead. During the World War Hulk storyline in the comics, Hulk is banished from Earth by the Illuminati — a group made up of Tony Stark, Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, Doctor Strange, and Black Bolt — and sent to space. While there, Hulk absorbs the radiation levels of Planet Sakaar and returns to Earth wanting revenge on the Illuminati, now more powerful than ever. During the comic arc, Hulk also visits the home of the X-Men, so it's also an intriguing opportunity to introduce these much-loved new additions to the MCU.

It’s possible that the Hulk’s rage will cause the destruction and devastation seen in the Scarlet Witch-induced vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron, ultimately leading to the Avengers disassembling for good, while subsequently introducing the Illuminati into the MCU. After all, no one really knows what the Hulk actually saw, so it's a mystery still worth exploring. Whatever the case, however, it certainly seems WandaVision is pivotal in the setup of Phase Four.