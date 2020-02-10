Wild Falcon and Winter Soldier theory could reveal a new threat from HYDRA

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of Marvel’s TV slate headed to Disney+ and the first MCU series to be set in the immediate aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. While there have been hints that the show might include connections to H.Y.D.R.A., the authoritarian organization that has caused mayhem for decades, a wild new theory suggests an unlikely H.Y.D.R.A agent may have been hiding in plain sight all along.

Reddit user Lumba theorizes that Peggy Carter, one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Steve Rogers’ lover, was a secret Hydra agent all along. We know that H.Y.D.R.A ultimately and successfully infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Building on that, the theorist suggests that Peggy’s mysterious husband (no, not Steve) and known H.Y.D.R.A agent Alexander Pierce’s father may have worked together.

Was Agent Peggy Carter a double agent? Marvel

Let’s backtrack a bit. During Winter Soldier, Pierce told Captain America that his father served in the 101st platoon. Coincidentally, that’s Steve’s platoon as well. Later in the movie, Cap learns he saved Peggy’s husband when he fought in World War II. The theorist connects the dots by assuming Peggy may have hired Pierce and that she and his father were both covert H.Y.D.R.A agents plotting a takeover.

The theory admittedly jumps through some hoops to get to its conclusion, but it’s wild to think that Peggy Carter may have been a double agent the whole time. To do so would effectively erase much of her characterization and motives for starting S.H.I.E.L.D.

What’s more, the theory might only work if we ignore the popular fan theory that Steve Rogers was her mysterious husband all along, after traveling back in time in Avengers: Endgame to live out his days with her.

Is Agent 13 hailing Hydra? Marvel

The theory's still a stretch, but it has some particularly interesting ramifications for Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We know that Sharon Carter, last seen in Civil War, will be back for the Disney+ series. Knowing how intertwined H.Y.D.R.A has been with Captain America’s storyline, it’s possible Sharon has aligned herself with the villainous organization.

After all, we don't know much about what Sharon will be up to in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There was also the fact that she was spying on Captain America during The Winter Soldier. While she revealed that her loyalty was with S.H.I.E.L.D., she did tell Cap that Peggy harbored a lot of secrets.

Was her aunt hailing H.Y.D.R.A? Doubtful, but it would be interesting to see whether Sharon will work alongside Sam and Bucky in the Disney+ series, or if she’s got more nefarious plans up her sleeve. Her absence from Infinity War and Endgame raised a few eyebrows, though Emily VanCamp did reveal Sharon has been “on the run” since Civil War. We don't yet know what she's trying to hide from, but it won't be long before we find out.