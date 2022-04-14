Huge Marvel leak reveals the MCU's Phase 4 release schedule

After a dozen years on the job, Marvel is getting better and better about keeping its secrets under wraps. Even if it means Andrew Garfield has to lie throughout not one but two press tours, secrecy is paramount. However, such massive projects have countless people involved in their production, so leaks are bound to happen. And one big leak may not just reveal the schedule of upcoming projects, but also the order in which we’ll get them.

According to Atlanta-based leaker AtlantaFilming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to wrap filming the first week of May, with upcoming series Echo being next to film for Marvel while the DC film Blue Beetle moves ahead too. Ironheart is also beginning production in Atlanta soon, before later moving to Chicago.

Sony Pictures also has some projects lined up, with Madame Web and Silver Sable on the verge of starting production in Boston, although apparently their UK-based production of Kraven the Hunter is already behind schedule.

Hawkeye’s Echo spinoff series will be the next to film in Atlanta. Marvel Studios

How much of this can be believed? Inverse reached out to an anonymous source who confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy will wrap on May 6, but the last day of shooting isn’t a stunt driving scene as AtlantaFilming claimed. The source also confirmed Echo and Blue Beetle are next to film in Atlanta, and that Ironheart will start production soon.

This is a lot of surface level information, but there’s far more that can be gleaned by analyzing it. Why is Echo, a series that was just announced with the release of Hawkeye, starting production before Armor Wars, a series that was announced much earlier? And what’s become of Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series that’s supposedly still filming in Europe?

Ironheart’s spinoff is apparently already in pre-production. Marvel Comics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a plate-spinning act — in order to keep so many series and movies releasing on a regular schedule, there’s got to be a complicated filming regimen to keep the machine moving. Maybe some plates will drop, but as long as fans are satisfied with the result, that’s all that matters.

The Inverse Analysis — As the entertainment industry settles into a post-pandemic routine, we can expect the superhero genre to bounce back with a crowded schedule that leaves fans with little downtime between projects. Whether that’s Dakota Johnson spinning a complicated Sony-verse web or the next generation of Iron Man, it’ll be a welcome return.