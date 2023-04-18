After three seasons of The Mandalorian, we still know frustratingly little about the series’ main antagonist. Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) grudge against Mandalorians like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) — as well as his weird obsession with their culture — is one of his defining traits, but The Mandalorian hasn’t taken the time to explain why. It should come as no surprise that this lack of official info has encouraged a flurry of fan theories about both his intentions and origins — and one intriguing new theory might hold the key to unlocking them both.

Moff Gideon and the Mandalorians

Though Gideon’s master plan has been under wraps until very recently, he’s had a consistent, vested interest in Mandalorian culture. He seems to know a lot more about Mandalorians than the average Imperial. There’s even some speculation that he’s working with the Super Commandos, a sect of Mandalorians that pledged their allegiance to the Empire. And of course, he also spent an unspecified amount of time wielding the Darksaber. But Gideon’s history with Mandalore might be even more complicated than previously expected.

Redditor u/toppo69 recently suggested that Moff Gideon’s connection to Mandalorian culture could go back even further. What if he was raised as a foundling by the Children of the Watch? The theory goes that he was taken in just like Din Djarin, but for one reason or another either got ousted (maybe for refusing to keep his helmet on) or got recruited by the Empire. Whether he failed to complete his training or was never given the opportunity to recite the Creed, this would make Gideon’s connection to Mandalore all the more personal — and explain his plans to take the warriors off the map for good.

Moff Gideon vs. Din Djarin and Grogu

Could Moff Gideon have been Mandalorian all this time? Lucasfilm

This theory, if true, could also draw a parallel between Gideon, Din Djarin, and Grogu. Through Din, audiences were introduced to the concept of a foundling. Since he’s all grown up and has already recited the Creed, little is known about the process of becoming a Mandalorian. That’s where Grogu came in. Through his story, we’ve seen what it takes for a foundling to join the Children of the Watch. Gideon, unfortunately, may represent a foundling rejected by the system. The sting of that abandonment could very well have fueled Gideon’s lust for power.

In The Mandalorian Season 3, Gideon is poised to destroy Din, Bo-Katan, and the entire Mandalorian diaspora. “You were a talented people,” he says, “but your time has passed.” Mandalore, however, will apparently “live on” in Gideon himself. That’s not a statement anyone should take lightly. Whatever his relationship to Mandalore, Gideon is set on shaping the culture in his own image.

The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.