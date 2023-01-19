Mandalorian Season 3 trailer confirms a dramatic new look for Grogu

The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the horizon, and there’s plenty to look forward to now that we’ve seen the latest trailer: countless Mandalorians, Mando returning to Mandalore to be forgiven for his transgressions, and some creatures that look awfully similar to Salacious Crumb and Babu Frik. But hidden among the quick cuts of different characters lies what looks to be a new gift for Grogu that will change the character in the best of ways.

If you pause the trailer just before the Armorer appears, we see her dunking a newly-forged item into liquid. It’s hard to discern, but it looks a lot like a helmet that’s way too small for a human (or humanoid) head. Maybe it isn’t intended for a human at all, but a 50-something toddler.

That’s right. After Luke gave Grogu the choice between Yoda’s lightsaber and a Beskar chainmail shirt in The Book of Boba Fett, the little guy picked his adoptive dad over Jedi summer camp. Now, in The Mandalorian Season 3, it seems he’ll complete the ensemble with a matching helmet.

A suspiciously Grogu-sized helmet seen in the Mandalorian Season 3 trailer. Lucasfilm

There’s a curious part of this scene, however. The Armorer is shown forging this supposed helmet before Mando tells her that he’s going to return to Mandalore to bathe in the “living waters” of Mandalore. In the Armorer’s eyes, Mando is no longer a “true” Mandalorian because he’s removed his helmet.

The Armorer follows the belief that Mandalorian is a creed, not a race, so Grogu’s willingness to join is valid no matter his species or age. However, it’s still weird that she’s willing to craft a helmet for someone whose mentor is apparently a blasphemer.

Grogu receives his Beskar armor from Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

But regardless of how the Armorer reckons with Grogu’s conversion, there’s a sad truth here for fans. If Grogu becomes a member of the Children of the Watch, then he’ll be forbidden from taking his helmet off the moment he dons it, depriving fans of the bug-eyed face that made millions fall in love with the series. Unlike Mando, who can still communicate with his voice, Grogu is limited to his facial expressions and cooing.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will presumably skirt this issue one way or another. Maybe Grogu’s helmet won’t cover his entire face, or he’ll learn to talk, or the Children of the Watch will recognize that their strict laws could stand to be relaxed a little. The Mandalorian was built on the back of Baby Yoda’s appeal, and while his look may evolve, that iconic face will surely survive in one way or another.