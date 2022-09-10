Mandalorian Season 3 trailer reveals a shocking new enemy

We’re in a new golden age of Star Wars. Despite the fact we aren’t getting any Star Wars movie updates at D23, there’s no shortage of exciting developments. As with all recent announcements, the crown jewel is The Mandalorian, the series that launched Disney+ and carried it ever since through its unique adventure series and the serialized spin-offs it cultivated like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka.

But Din Djarin isn’t stopping just yet. Last we saw Mando, he was ousted from his sect for removing his helmet. Now he’s searching for forgiveness, which is only attainable through the “Living Waters of Mandalore,” whatever that means. Thankfully in the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, we now have an idea.

Mandalorian Season 3 trailer revealed

The clip shown at D23 and now available to watch isn’t exactly new. It debuted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim earlier this year but never made it online (at least not officially). Now, with less than six months until the release of the series, Mando all fans can finally see the trailer and the mission Din Djarin is on this time. Check out the full trailer below.

There’s a lot to dissect here, but we have to acknowledge the elephant in the room: Mandalore. The planet has long had a complicated history. We heard it was lost (or “cursed”) in earlier seasons of The Mandalorian, but there were no details about what happened beyond a vague reference to “The Night of a Thousand Tears.” In this new trailer, we not only see countless Mandalorian soldiers paratrooping out of ships, but also an icy planet that looks incredibly similar to Mandalore itself.

We also see a whole bunch of familiar faces, including fan favorites like Greef Karga, Peli Motto, and even Babu Frik. The core of the season seems to be Din’s salvation (The Armorer is shown multiple times) but there’s much more afoot. We even see Grogu in the ship with Mando as their ship goes into lightspeed.

That’s not the only exciting addition. Now that Mando is the bearer of the Darksaber, he’s made a lot of enemies, including Bo-Katan Kryze, who believes she’s the heiress to the weapon. In the trailer, we see Bo-Katan talking to Grogu in a way that doesn’t only seem devious — it seems akin to Moff Gideon. Did Bo-Katan kidnap the young Jedi dropout, meaning Mando has to save him yet again?

What is the Mandalorian Season 3 release date?

Unfortunately, we still don’t know exactly when The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+. The series is set to return sometime in 2023. Hopefully that’s earlier in the year, but we can’t say for sure.