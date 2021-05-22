'Mandalorian' Season 3 theory: Grogu was saved by this indestructible Jedi

The Star Wars timeline is easily divided. There’s the prequel trilogy, the original trilogy, and the sequel trilogy. At least for now, Star Wars TV series exist in-between, with The Mandalorian following on from the events of the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch all bridging gaps between the story of the prequels and the original trilogy.

Aside from eternal struggles of good vs. evil, and Jedi vs. Sith, no real throughline connects all these works. But one lesser-known character was present for the entire Skywalker saga – which makes him the perfect savior for another long-lived resident of the galaxy far, far away: Grogu.

K’Kruhk , for those unfamiliar with the character, is a Whiphid Jedi Master, first seen in non-canon comic Jedi Council: Acts of War #1. A prequel to the prequel films, this comic filled in the backstories of many a Jedi before Anakin even entered the picture. K’Kruhk, despite his large size, was merely a padawan throughout its storyline, like Obi-Wan Kenobi at the time.

But like the franchise’s Forrest Gump, K’Kruhk’s adventures unfold against the events of the entire Star Wars saga. He was part of the Geonosis strike team that rescued Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker, and Padmé Amidala from a public execution circa Attack of the Clones. He was a leader of a clone squadron during the Clone Wars. And he even fought General Grievous, surviving the battle but losing his lightsaber to the general’s “collection.”

K’Kruhk was with a group of younglings when Order 66 was executed, immediately springing into action to kill all clone troopers nearby. Though he was unable to save a handful of younglings and another Jedi Master, he successfully escorted many surviving Jedi to a deserted moon, where he resided until the group moved to a hidden temple on the planet Arkinnea. K’Kruhk’s adventures continued for more than a century, with him even instructing Luke’s descendant, Cade Skywalker, 137 years after the destruction of the Death Star.

Such a stoic Jedi Master – one who survived not only the execution of Order 66 but the rise and fall of the Empire that followed – would be the perfect addition to The Mandalorian Season 3. After all, who better to rescue Grogu from near-certain death than a Jedi synonymous with survival?

Because of his long lifespan, two possibilities exist for how K’Kruhk could be introduced in The Mandalorian and eventually save Grogu’s life.

Given his adventures saving younglings from annihilation after the implementation of Order 66, K’Kruhk could be the mysterious figure who saved Grogu during the Jedi Purge. In terms of what’s strictly canon, perhaps Grogu was one of the younglings K’Kruhk saved and hid on Arkinnea for a number of years – before the character was lost and discovered by our beloved Din Djarin.

Alternately, K’Kruhk could help Grogu escape from another massacre: the young Kylo Ren’s lethal rebellion against his master, Luke Skywalker, and his destruction of the Jedi Temple. With Grogu currently a student under Luke Skywalker, he’s set to be present for that betrayal, which occurs only a few years after The Mandalorian. Perhaps Luke or even Din will stumble across K’Kruhk along the way and enlist him as a teaching assistant, setting him up to save Grogu from a terrible fate.

K’Kruhk is known for his long life outside of the canon, but the character’s legacy won’t be truly assured until he makes the jump over to The Mandalorian. With his impressive stature and distinct Whiphid features, he’d be a perfect fit for The Mandalorian’s impressive creature effects – and could quickly become a more widely beloved character beyond the comics.