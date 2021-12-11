Mandalorian Season 3 theory solves a big beskar plot hole

There are many iconic costumes in the Star Wars universe. Darth Vader’s helmet and cape, Palpatine’s ominous cloak, and Boba Fett’s classic Mandalorian armor. Sure, Disney+ star Din Djarin may be the most prominent Mandalorian now, but Boba Fett did it first. And now that iconic green and red armor is taking the spotlight back thanks to Boba’s own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett.

Could this series or the upcoming Mandalorian Season 3 undo everything we know about his armor? One fan theory has evidence suggesting so.

Redditor bgbarnard suggests the armor Boba inherited from his father is “mass-produced” armor made, not from pure beskar, but durasteel reinforced with beskar. In the Legends non-canon Star Wars storyline, all Mandalorian armor was made of durasteel, including Boba progenitor Jango Fett’s. Why would that change in canon?

In Season 2, Episode 1, Boba’s armor is referred to as “the beskar” when it’s worn by Cobb Vanth, but there’s evidence it’s not pure. While Din Djarin’s armor deflects blaster fire like it’s nothing, Boba’s helmet is dented and scuffed from combat.

In canon, Jango Fett spent a long time away from Mandalorian society. Maybe he wasn’t able to repair or improve his standard-issue durasteel armor, meaning Boba’s heirloom isn’t as high quality as Din Djarin’s shiny chrome dome.

Surviving with inferior equipment makes Jango’s legacy seem even more impressive, but there could be another bright side to this armor nerf. If Boba’s armor isn’t the best it could be, it could serve as motivation for his spinoff, going from bounty to bounty looking for more beskar and an Armorer capable of bolstering his equipment by making it sturdier.

Jango, like Din, was a foundling, and Boba is a wanderer who survived a Sarlacc and years among the Tuskens. If that armor got both of them through countless adventures then it’s obviously strong, but it could be even stronger. After all, Mandalorian armor is more than just protection. For Din Djarin, it’s a way of life, The Way. For Boba, it could be his way of asserting his power over crime lords now that’s he’s taken over Jabba the Hutt’s crime empire.

The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian Season 3 will unveil the future of Boba Fett. Now that he’s made a name for himself again, he can heighten the legacy left to him by his father by making his armor something that can survive literally anything, even a run-in with a lightsaber.