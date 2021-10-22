Mandalorian Season 3 spoilers disprove a huge fan theory

The Mandalorian has always featured a revolving door of guest stars. Of course, Mark Hamill appears as a de-aged Luke Skywalker, Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon, and Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano. But two cameos in the very same episode rise above the rest: Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves.

Both of these roles were unique given the actresses’ past work; more specifically, Sackhoff was the voice of Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars and Rebels, and Varnado was WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Unfortunately, one star’s departure spell doom for the other.

According to Varnado, Koska Reeves will not appear in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. The wrestler-turned-actress told Bleacher Report her experience on the set of the Disney+ series was invaluable, but that she won’t be returning to the series.

This isn’t a huge surprise — guest stars of The Mandalorian rarely return for another season — but it doesn’t bode well for one fan theory surrounding Season 3.

As The Mandalorian Season 2 ended with Din Djarin becoming the rightful owner of the Darksaber, he’s now firmly in Bo-Katan Kryze’s crosshairs. One major fan theory was that she would become the new antagonist of The Mandalorian, with Moff Gideon disarmed.

Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

However, with confirmation that Koska Reeves won’t appear in Season 3, it appears Bo-Katan’s role will be similarly reduced. After all, we were introduced to her in live-action with two henchmen by her side, and it’s hard to imagine her breaking out on her own without those characters.

The difference between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan has always been measurable by the company they keep. While Din has prided himself on being a loner, Bo-Katan was always a leader, be it of the Nite Owls or her two colleagues in The Mandalorian.

Din Djarin and Bo-Katan face off in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

While a showdown of Mandalorians would be an exciting prospect in the new season, Koska Reeves not appearing means two possibilities are more likely: either Bo-Katan will ally herself with Din, meaning she has no need for external help, or Bo-Katan will have a diminished role in the new season.

Either way, this is disappointing. Bo-Katan’s live-action persona is one of fierce determination, a character tailor-made to help Din examine his own identity. Hopefully there’s a way she can still act as a foil, but this scoop throws a wrench in that villain theory.