Mandalorian Season 3 release date, trailer, cast, plot for the Disney+ show

The Mandalorian’s most important rescue mission ended with quite a few twists. Din Djarin was determined to find Grogu and defeat Moff Gideon, but there were some surprises in store before The Mandalorian Season 2 finale was over.

With another season already confirmed, here’s everything we know about Season 3, including its release date and how that explosive Season 2 finale could set up The Mandalorian’s next chapter.

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

Mando would do anything for Grogu, including letting him go. Lucasfilm

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale?

A lot. Mando and his crew — Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Cara Dune — approach Bo-Katan Kryze and her Nite Owls for their help in rescuing Grogu from Moff Gideon. Bo-Katan only agrees to the mission if Mando joins her in the fight to take back Mandalore and lets her steal Gideon’s starship and Darksaber. Mando doesn’t care so long as Grogu is safe. Din Djarin and his team launch an assault on Gideon’s ship, defeating the Imperial soldiers along the way.

Meanwhile, Mando heads straight for Grogu, who is being threatened with the Darksaber by Gideon. Mando kicks Gideon’s ass and frees Grogu, but the adorable green baby is picked up by none other than Luke Skywalker, who answered the Child’s call from Tython. Grogu jets off with Luke, but not before Mando and his kid have a heartbreaking (and helmet-free) goodbye.

Luke Skywalker makes a surprise appearance. Lucasfilm

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 release date?

During Disney’s Investor Day presentation on December 10, The Mandalorian Season 3 was confirmed to premiere in December 2021. Before fans can get too excited, however, the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale teased “The Book of Boba Fett” is also coming next December.

It’s unclear if that teaser was simply confirming the title of The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere or a new Boba Fett spinoff itself. Are these two separate shows? Or one and the same?

We know that filming on the Boba Fett series has already begun, leaving Season 3 of The Mandalorian to begin production afterward. Would Disney+ release two Star Wars shows at the same time or will Mandalorian simply be folded into the Boba Fett series? Stay tuned.

What is "The Book of Boba Fett"? Lucasfilm

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3?

It’s a bit hard to say at this point considering that the Season 2 finale tied up a lot of loose ends to the story. It’s possible that Mando will return to his job as a bounty hunter, reuniting with Greef Karga now that he’s free of his responsibility for Baby Yoda.

Din Djarin might also join Bo-Katan Kryze in her mission to reclaim Mandalore. That would be exciting since his Mandalorian backstory has only ever been hinted at on the show. A return to the planet could bring him face-to-face with other members of the Children of the Watch while explaining how he was raised.

There might also be conflict now that Mando’s agreed to join Bo-Katan, who obviously dislikes the group she referred to as religious zealots. There’s also the fact that Bo-Katan will probably have to battle Mando for control of the Darksaber, so there’s plenty more story left to tell despite the fact that Grogu will no longer be around.

Din Djarin had to say goodbye to Grogu and it was so sad. Lucasfilm

Who is in The Mandalorian Season 3 cast?

Miraculously, none of the main characters wound up dead. That’s a relief and it means that most everyone will probably be back in The Mandalorian Season 3. You can bet that Pedro Pascal return as Din Djarin, only this time Grogu won’t be glued to his side at all times (that’s a sad thought).

Fans should also expect to see Katee Sackhoff return as Bo-Katan and, if her schedule permits, Sasha Banks could also make another appearance as Koska Reeves. Temuera Morrison is apparently getting his own series, but Boba Fett may still pop in to aid Mando alongside Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. Cara Dune’s appearance is also possible despite Gina Carano’s bigoted comments on Twitter, and she may also appear on the upcoming spinoff Rangers of the New Republic.

Is there a The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer?

Not unless you count that post-credits scene. Disney and Lucasfilm have kept plot details and footage under wraps, so fans shouldn’t expect a trailer until closer to the Season 3 premiere date. The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer was released on September 15, a month and a half ahead of its release. With that timeline, the Season 3 trailer will probably be released at some point in November 2021.