Mandalorian Season 3 leaks reveal a classic Star Wars alien's return

The best part of The Mandalorian’s planet-hopping “rambling man” premise is the sheer diversity we get to see. In one episode, Mando kills a krayt dragon from the inside out, then defends a single mother from ice spiders in the next, then finally boards a fishing ship staffed with squid creatures in cozy sweaters. There’s no limit to what he can encounter.

However, there are still some well-known alien races we haven’t yet seen in The Mandalorian. Could Season 3 finally introduce more of the most iconic aliens in Star Wars history? A leak claims it’s only a matter of time.

The Leak — According to Star Wars leaker Bespin Bulletin, who previously predicted the infamous Reylo kiss at the end of Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian Season 3 will incorporate one or more Wookiees. There’s not more information than that, but the leaker claims to have seen evidence of a Wookiee from a source. Chewbacca cameo, incoming? We can hope!

This leak may be vague, but it opens up a whole new set of possibilities for The Mandalorian Season 3. Who will these mysterious Wookiees be? The most likely answers range from the exciting to the disappointing.

3. It’s just a background character

Could a Wookiee show up at a cantina? Lucasfilm

With this kind of leak, the Wookiee could very well just be a character having a drink at a local cantina or wandering around a crowded marketplace, kind of like the Mon Calamari in Episode 3 of Mandalorian Season 2. While any glimpse of a Wookiee is exciting, this would be the worst-case scenario for a Wookiee appearance in Season 3.

But who knows, maybe that background Wookiee will be recognizable in some way as a fun Easter egg. Still, don’t count your furry eggs before they hatch.

2. Din Djarin is going to Kashyyyk

Kashyyyk as seen in Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Games

Knowing the schemes Din Djarin gets up to, he could absolutely make a stop at Kashyyyk to help the Wookiees there rebuild their society after the fall of the Empire. In fact, at the time The Mandalorian Season 3 is set within the canon timeline, Chewbacca himself is living with his family on Kashyyyk, just hanging out in his treehouse. Could this be an opportunity for us to see the domestic Chewie and his nuclear family?

Technically, it wouldn’t be the first time, but mentioning The Star Wars Holiday Special where Kashyyyk was first portrayed on screen is opening a big can of worms. Knowing the minds behind The Mandalorian, Kashyyyk would be a tempting destination.

1. Black Krrsantan will appear

Boba Fett and Black Krrsantan. Marvel Comics

If you’re a Star Wars comics fan, when you hear “Wookiee” you think of two names: Chewbacca, obviously, and Black Krrsantan. For those unaware, Black Krrsantan is a Wookiee bounty hunter hired by Jabba the Hutt who later joins up with comics darling (and possible Disney+ spinoff prospect) Chelli Aphra.

Black Krrsantan’s appearance in The Mandalorian could serve a number of purposes. Firstly, it would be a major tie between the Star Wars TV and comics universes. But it also could lead into another series that’s coming within the year.

As Black Krrsantan was working for Jabba the Hutt, he could make an appearance in Book of Boba Fett, as that series will follow Boba in the wake of Jabba’s crime organization crumbling. Since Book of Boba Fett is slated to come before The Mandalorian Season 3, we may be introduced to this Wookiee before the series even hits Disney+.

But whether it’s a season-long fixture or a blink-and-you-miss-it background cameo, Wookiees will always be a welcome presence to any Star Wars fan.