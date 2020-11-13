The Mon Calimari are yesterday's news. The Mandalorian gives the lesser-known species of the Star Wars universe more time to shine. For example, Frog Lady was featured in the cantina in the fifth episode of Season 1, only to be brought back and fleshed out with a feisty, maternal personality in Season 2. These opportunities aren't only for Mando aliens, either. Chapter 11 featured a live-action take on Quarren, a species of squid-faced beings who often get a bad rap in Star Wars lore. Here's what you need to know about them.

The Quarren are squid-headed humanoid life forms native to the planet Mon Cala. Much like their neighbors the Mon Calamari, they're amphibious, which makes them perfectly suited to life on the water planet of Mon Cala or the estuary moon of Trask, as seen in The Mandalorian Chapter 11. The Frog Lady and her husband are also amphibious, which explains why they would want to emigrate there from the polar opposite desert planet of Tatooine.

At first glance, the Quarren as a whole seem to have one personality trait—betrayal. Twice in the comics and once in The Clone Wars, Quarren were secretly allying themselves with the Empire/separatists while putting on a good show to the rebellion/Republic. Much like how all Mon Calamari are portrayed as strategic geniuses after Admiral Ackbar realized "it's a trap!" it seems like the difficult-to-read Quarren make for the perfect Benedict Arnolds.

Quarren in 'Star Wars: Allegiance' Marvel Comics

In the Season 4 premiere of The Clone Wars, Anaking and Amidala were sent to Mon Cala to broker peace negotiations between the Mon Calamari and the Quarren, but did not know Count Dooku and the separatists were using the Quarren in order to stoke unrest in the planet. Luckily, a shared enemy in Riff Tamson keeps the peace. This sort of story, where the villains use the Quarrens combative nature for ulterior motives, more or less encapsulates their involvement in Star Wars lore.

You might think their role in The Mandalorian this week was the live-action debut of the Quarren, but actually, a Quarren was one of Mando's very first victims. In the very first minutes of the series, Din Djarin rumbles with a group of thugs in a bar, including a very menacing-looking Quarren who swiftly takes a punch to the gut before having his triangular head bashed into the bar.

A Quarren in the first-ever episode of 'The Mandalorian' Lucasfilm

Luckily, their role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian is something much more mundane. Quarren are shown as migratory dockworkers, off their home planet of Mon Cala but still doing all the amphibious work they are best adapted to, After all, Mon Cala is known for its shipbuilding, so nobody would be better equipped to work on the high seas—no matter what planet those seas are on.