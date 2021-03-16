Mandalorian Season 3 leak could confirm a huge Jedi theory

Much like our own universe, the Star Wars universe is ever-expanding. With the announcement of nine new Star Wars shows during Disney Investor Day, it’s clear we won’t be left without new content from the far-away galaxy for very long.

That steady stream of new content also means a steady stream of leaks, including one that’s very exciting for fans of the extended Star Wars universe, as it could confirm the casting of a fan-favorite character in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Last month, prominent Star Wars leaker Kessel Run Transmissions stated that the prime role of Star Wars Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger had been cast for an upcoming live-action project.

The actor in question: Aladdin star Mena Massoud.

This meshed with many fan castings of the character, but it was far from confirmed. In fact, it wasn’t even acknowledged by Massoud himself.

Until now.

On Monday, Massoud posted a black and white picture to Instagram with the caption “Hey, just so you know, when I escape I won't hurt any of you.” While at first this just looks like your typical confident Insta caption, some eagle-eyed fans realized the source of this quote — none other than Ezra Bridger.

Ezra says this same thing in a Season 2 episode of Rebels after he is captured by stormtroopers. Is the quote serving as the confirmation we’re looking for? And if so, what does this mean for the future of Star Wars?

For one thing, we need to keep this squarely in the speculative column. Exciting as the casting would be (and hopefully will be), it’s not confirmed quite yet.

For another, given the sheer number of upcoming Star Wars shows, it’s not even clear which show a live-action Ezra Bridger would appear in. The most likely theory is The Mandalorian Season 3, as it’s by far Lucasfilm’s most acclaimed Star Wars television show.

However, Ahsoka Tano’s appearance in The Mandalorian established that she was on the hunt for Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen with Ezra in the Rebels finale. Perhaps Ezra will have a similar path to live-action as Ahsoka, starting with an introductory appearance on The Mandalorian before moving to Ahsoka’s self-titled spinoff. Ahsoka could become the Rebels sequel fans have been seeking for years.

Ezra Bridger taunting his captors in Rebels Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — So, is it real? Is Mena Massoud our new Ezra Bridger? The hopeful read of his Instagram post says yes. But there’s always the possibility that Massoud is trolling — and it wouldn’t be the first time an actor teased the fandom with this particular character.

Take Rahul Kohli, for instance. Last year, The Haunting of Bly Manor star set the Star Wars world afire with a tweet suggesting he would play the role of Ezra, but later fessed up it was nothing but a troll. So, we’ve been burned before, enough to not get hopes too high.

Then again ... maybe this time, things will be different. Maybe this time, Star Wars will turn a Disney prince into a Jedi.