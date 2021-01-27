When will The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere? The Disney+ show’s second season created even more conversations than its first, hooking in both casual and die-hard Star Wars fans alike. The Season 2 finale left things in an interesting place as well, with Grogu deciding to leave Din and begin training with Luke Skywalker, pushing both characters into uncertain territory. So, understandably, fans have been anxious to find out as much as they can about The Mandalorian Season 3 — especially after Disney revealed that it would only come after The Book of Boba Fett.

Fortunately, a new report gives us our best idea yet of when to expect the highly-anticipated Mandalorian Season 3 release date.

Mandalorian Season 3 release date revealed?

Lucasfilm

Production List reports that The Mandalorian season 3 is set to begin filming in Los Angeles, CA on April 5th, 2021. The report remains unconfirmed as of now, but the date does seem to line up with the Star Wars timeline that the Disney and Lucasfilm executives have been hinting at as of late. Assuming then that this report is accurate, the start date provides us with a fairly good idea of what the premiere window might be for The Mandalorian Season 3.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian began filming in early October 2019 and finished production in early March 2020. The season then premiered on Disney+ in October, a little over a year after it began filming. Applying the same basic time table to the show’s next season — using this April 2021 production start date — would indicate that The Mandalorian Season 3 will probably premiere in early April 2022.

A 2022 premiere date syncs up with what many fans had already begun to assume about The Mandalorian season 3 — specifically that it wouldn't be premiering this year.

The initial announcement that The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett would be premiering in December 2021 seemed to eliminate any chance that The Mandalorian would be returning in this year. The follow-up confirmation that The Book of Boba Fett had already begun filming, whereas The Mandalorian had not, only seemed to further validate those suspicions.

Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — If this production report is accurate, then it means The Mandalorian Season 3 will likely premiere around April 2022, shortly after The Book of Boba Fett finishes airing its run of episodes. That makes sense, as Lucasfilm would likely want to avoid having new episodes of both shows airing at the same time on Disney+, but it also means that The Mandalorian will be breaking its established fall premiere pattern.

While that news may be a bit disappointing to fans, they still have quite a lot to look forward to. Not only does it seem possible — and likely — that The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 will be airing virtually back-to-back on Disney+, there's also a whole slate of new Star Wars shows to look forward to in the coming years. So, although the wait for The Mandalorian Season 3 may be longer than fans wanted, it’ll probably be worth it in the end.