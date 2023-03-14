Turns out, the planet of Mandalore isn’t toxic — and it’s not as deserted as was once thought, either. Given the colossal revelation at the end of last week’s installment, Season 3 Episode 3 of The Mandalorian will likely dive deeper into what this might mean not just for Din Djarin, but also for Mandalorian culture as a whole.

Mando has now fulfilled his mission to bathe in the Living Waters and find redemption in accordance with the Mandalorian creed. However, in doing so, he and Bo-Katan also stumbled upon a major discovery on Mandalore. Will this affect Din and Grogu at all, or will they simply get back to their typical space errands? With a reportedly lengthier episode on the way, the adventures of the Clan of Two are sure to get even more action-packed from here.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3, including the release date, start time, runtime, and a recap of what happened last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3?

Episode 3 (Chapter 19) of The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3?

Grogu and Din on Mandalore. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian lands at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3?

The episode reportedly runs 56 minutes and 11 seconds long.

How many episodes are left in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will feature eight episodes (Chapters 17-24) in total, which means after this week, five episodes remain.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3?

Not much is known about the exact plot of Season 3 Episode 3 of The Mandalorian, but the discovery of what is likely a Mythosaur in the last moments of Episode 2 spells out drama for Din Djarin and Bo-Katan — and Grogu, of course.

With their home planet decimated (though more intact than Din originally thought) and no leader to unite them, Mandalorian warriors are scattered across the galaxy in different factions. From season promos, however, we know that at some point, a bunch of them will reunite. With the Darksaber in hand, is Din destined to be the one to rebuild Mandalorian civilization? Episode 3 will likely set up where the rest of Season 3 will lead Mando and his adopted green son.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3?

Unfortunately, there isn’t. However, the final full-length season trailer that Disney+ released includes several shots of things still to come, including a pack of never before seen Mandalorians, Dr. Pershing, X-wing pilot Carson Teva, a droid cantina, Order 66 lightsaber-wielding Jedi, and aerial chase scenes.

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2?

Bo-Katan, Din, and Grogu find the Mines of Mandalore. Lucasfilm

After a detour to Tatooine where Peli Motto sticks Mando with a half-broken droid, Din and Grogu arrive on Mandalore and quickly discover that the planet isn’t as poisoned as everyone seems to think. Unfortunately, that also means it’s crawling with enemies, including a group of alien monsters called Alamites and a creepy alien that ambushes Mando using a giant crab mech suit.

Baby Yoda manages to escape and heads to nearby Kalevala to Bo-Katan for help. Sensing that something is wrong, she agrees. Grogu leads the way and they arrive just in time to save Din Djarin’s life. Bo-Katan slays the alien using the Darksaber (does that mean it belongs to her now?) and then leads Mando to the ancient mines where he hopes to find redemption.

At the living waters, Bo-Katan reads a plaque and reminisces about her childhood as Mandalorian royalty. Meanwhile, Mando steps into the “Living Waters’ to purify himself... and sinks like a stone. Bo-Katan dives in to save him, and on the way back up they see the eye of a giant aquatic creature — likely that of a Mythosaur, which was long thought to be extinct.

Now that Din has bathed in the Living Waters of Mandalore, what’s next on his agenda? Soon, we’ll find out.

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

The eye of a Mythosaur. Lucasfilm

Yes! Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that the script for Season 4 of The Mandalorian was fully completed during post-production for the current season. Although the series has not yet been officially renewed by Disney or Lucasfilm, Favreau told French outlet BFMTV that the script was finished as a way to piece together the timelines and plots of upcoming Star Wars projects, including the highly-awaited Ahsoka series.