Part of the charm of the first season of The Mandalorian was the mystery behind Baby Yoda. The being known as "the Child" is Force-sensitive and feverishly sought-after by the remnants of the Empire, but even after a full season, that's about all we know. Now that The Mandalorian Season 2 is mere months away, speculation is swirling around the adorable little gremlin's bigger purpose, and a complicated new fan theory suggests his role is tied to a long legacy — and a certain Jedi who will help him along the way.

Redditor u/AndreLoga suggests the role of Baby Yoda is inherently tied into the prophecy of the Chosen One, which leads Anakin down his dark path in the prequels. The theory claims The Child and The Chosen One are always born in the same year. The Child's destiny is to assist the next Chosen One on their path to balance the Force.

Baby Yoda using his rudimentary Force powers Lucasfilm

This means that about 1000 years before the events of the original trilogy, when Yoda was born, another "Chosen One" was born, and attempted to bring balance to the Force with the assistance of The Child preceding Yoda. Mathematically, this checks out. The Child is 50 years old when the events of The Mandalorian take place, which plenty of people have pointed out gives him the same birth year (or possibly even birthday) as Anakin Skywalker.

The Mortis Arc of The Clone Wars further elaborates on the Chosen One prophecy. In the animated series, Ahsoka had an intense relationship with the Daughter, who sacrificed herself to bring Ahsoka back from death. In light of Ahsoka's all-but-confirmed appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, this theory proposes she will take on a Mother-like role with Baby Yoda, training him so that he can eventually mentor the next Chosen One when the cycle repeats centuries from now.

u/AndreLoga calls this the Vitae Arc, which exists in parallel to the Mortis Arc we saw play out in The Clone Wars animated series.

The Daughter sacrificing herself for Ahsoka in the Mortis arc. Lucasfilm

There are some issues with this theory, for example, most blatantly of Yaddle as a fellow member of the Jedi Council. Yoda and Baby Yoda aren't the only members of this species in the galaxy, so it's peculiar they would be so intrinsically linked like this. Also, if the Chosen One prophecy happens every thousand years, wouldn't Yoda remember the last cycle, or at least remember being told of it?

This would, however, make Ahsoka's role in The Mandalorian Season 2 even more prominent. Instead of just being Baby Yoda's teacher and mentor, she would take on a far more cosmic role as Mother. (Remember, the spirit of the Daughter lives within Ahsoka from when she was brought back from death, and even made a brief appearance in the Clone Wars finale.)

The theory claims this will be confirmed with yet another prophecy detailing the role of The Mother and The Child. But even without another prophecy, it would make sense to call Ahsoka "The Mother" if she adopts Baby Yoda as her padawan. From a certain point of view, anyway.