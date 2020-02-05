The Mandalorian Season 2 could bring back this fan-favorite for a spinoff, Disney hints

Just like Kuiil in The Mandalorian, when Disney CEO Bob Iger speaks, we should all take note. During an earnings call on Tuesday, Iger revealed new release date details for several Marvel shows coming to Disney+ along with the most important news of all: a Mandalorian Season 2 release date, and (even more important) a hint at what's to come from the Mando Expanded Universe.

In short: One fan-favorite character whose fate was left unresolved at the end of Season 1 could return in The Mandalorian Season 2 before setting out on their own adventure.

Speaking on Tuesday, Iger revealed that The Mandalorian Season 2 will release in October 2020. That's not a specific date, but it's better than just "Fall," which is what we knew before.

More interesting is what he had to say about the future of the series from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Here's Iger (emphasis added):

"The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series."

That last bit is particularly interesting in that it makes it sound like The Mandalorian Season 2 could not only expand the cast of characters but set some of them up with their own Disney+ shows. Obvious guesses include Cara Dune and IG-11 (assuming the bounty-hunting droid can come back to life a second time). After she took out a whole troop of stormtroopers in the Season 1 finale, I also wouldn't mind seeing a spinoff about the Armorer, but there's one overlooked character who could easily get a series of their own.

Paz Vizla made a big splash in The Mandalorian Season 1 as the large Mandalorian who tries to start a fight with the main character in their underground hideout. He later comes to Mando's aid (along with the rest of the group) and gives our hero an iconic salute at the end of that episode.

This is the last time we see Paz, and when we return to the Mandalorian hideout in the Season 1 finale, everyone has left (or been killed by stormtroopers) except the Armorer. However, fans were quick to point out that Paz Vizla's helmet wasn't among those left behind on a rather depressing pile of abandoned gear, suggesting he's still alive out there somewhere just waiting to return.

Paz Vizla may also be directly connected to another iconic Mandalorian character, Pre Vizsla, who wielded the darksaber in The Clone Wars series. Despite the slight change in name-spelling, it's probably a safe bet these two are related, especially since Jon Favreau voiced Pre in The Clone Wars and Paz in Mandalorian.

Pre Vizsla vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi

A Paz Vizla spinoff could also resolve one of the biggest questions we have going into The Mandalorian Season 2: Who will end up claiming the darksaber?

Clearly, Moff Gideon won't be holding onto it for too long. Mando himself could claim it, though that's not really his style. Some fans have even guessed that Baby Yoda could wind up with the darksaber, which makes sense since the young Force user has pretty much been accepted into the Mandalorian clan and also has Jedi potential (the darksaber was created by the first Mandalorian Jedi).

But Paz would be an even more satisfying answer. A Mandalorian both in belief and by blood is arguably the best person to claim this legendary weapon. Plus, it would give The Mandalorian a chance to expand on one of its most interesting and unexplored characters so far.