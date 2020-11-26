Moff Gideon is stirring up trouble in The Mandalorian Season 2. In “Chapter 12: The Siege,” Din Djarin got super protective of Baby Yoda (even more so than usual) after getting a whiff of Gideon’s evil scheme. With Mando’s side mission over and Baby Yoda safe (for now), we could finally be headed to see Ahsoka Tano in Chapter 13.

After getting sidetracked on Nevarro, Mando will likely continue his journey in search of the Jedi and for more information on Baby Yoda’s species. Corvus, the forest planet where Ahsoka is presumably hiding, may provide the answers he needs. That is, unless he's offered to do another side job first.

The remaining four episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are shrouded in mystery. Here is everything we know about the episode, including its release time, plot, and chapter title.

Mando is ready for his next adventure. Lucasfilm

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 release date?

Chapter 13 will be released on Friday, November 27.

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 release time?

Like every episode in Season 2, the fifth episode will be ready to stream on November 27 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+ . If you find you’ve eaten too much turkey and would rather scour the internet for Black Friday sales, that’s fine because the episode will be available to stream all day on Friday.

What is the title and runtime of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5?

Disney and Lucasfilm don’t officially release the titles until the episode airs. However, a leak from Orbit Satellite Network revealed that the episode title was called “Chapter 13: The Jedi” and that its runtime was approximately 45 minutes long. OSN was previously correct regarding the title for Chapter 12 and the same should be the case here.

Moff Gideon could attack Mando and Ahsoka on Corvus. Lucasfilm

What is the plot synopsis of Season 2 Episode 5 of The Mandalorian?

Your guess is as good as ours, though we know Dave Filoni wrote and directed this episode. That means it's almost guaranteed to be the one that introduces Ahsoka, who Filoni created for his animated series The Clone Wars and seems to cherish above all his other creations.

There doesn’t seem to be a leaked plot summary for the episode either, which says a lot about how tightly its content is being guarded. If Ahsoka is finally appearing, then it’s possible the episode will mostly take place on Corvus. Mando’s ship has been repaired and there’s nothing stopping him from getting there anymore.

Of course, he could arrive there only to realize that Ahsoka doesn’t have as many answers as he’d hoped. Whether or not that's the case, her appearance could expand the mythology of The Mandalorian, similarly to how Bo-Katan Kryze’s interactions with him offered a few more details about the meaning of The Way.

But what’s an episode of The Mandalorian if there are no action sequences? It’s possible Din Djarin and Ahsoka have bonded, Moff Gideon and his army will show up on Corvus in a bid to kidnap Baby Yoda (remember that tracker installed on Mando’s ship?). Ahsoka and Gideon’s military assault would justify the episode’s potential 45-minute length, that’s for sure.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 5?

Unfortunately, there isn’t. An eagle-eyed fan did notice that all the footage shown in Season 2’s official trailer have already appeared in the first four episodes. With Disney and Lucasfilm keeping plot details so close to the vest, it’s doubtful that fans will get another trailer until The Mandalorian Season 3.