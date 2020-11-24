The Mandalorian Season 2 runtime leak may reveal an Ahsoka twist

Ahsoka is coming to The Mandalorian in Season 2 Episode 5. For any fan of Star Wars television, this is a huge deal. However, that's basically all we know about her role in the show. There's no confirmation on whether she'll join the main cast, become a recurring figure like Peli Motto or Greef Karga, or simply have a cameo appearance in Mando's continued journey to learn more about the Jedi "sorcerers." However, a runtime leak from a German regulatory website may shed some light on her future.

A leak from German television regulatory board FSK (via Murphy's Multiverse) confirms that The Mandalorian Chapter 13 will have a runtime of 45 minutes. That's a good deal longer than the previous two episodes, which clocked in just over a half-hour each. It's also about as long as Season 1's finale, which bodes well for an action-packed episode.

However, those who follow Star Wars leaks closely may be disappointed. A previous leak misread the airing times for The Mandalorian on an international website and came to the conclusion Chapter 13 would be closer to an hour, like the Season 2 premiere. So while it won't be the longest episode we've had this season, it's still longer than usual.

Ahsoka Tano in 'Rebels,' about a decade before the events of 'The Mandalorian.' Lucasfilm

So what does this mean for Ahsoka? A 45-minute episode makes it tricky to tell if Anakin's old padawan will appear in multiple episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2. By comparison, 30 minutes wouldn't be enough to include all the background information Ahsoka will have for Mando and Baby Yoda, while a full hour would have been a major clue for a one-off adventure, much like Cobb Vanth's in the Season 2 premiere.

But 45 minutes could go either way. Even though Ahsoka's creator Dave Filoni is only directing Chapter 13, Ahsoka feels too integral to Baby Yoda's journey to be confined to the length of a single episode. The most likely option is that the new episode will be dedicated to her character, but she'll return in future episodes or seasons to provide aid. Sort of like Moff Gideon in the Mandalorian Season 1 finale.

Moff Gideon and the darksaber. Lucasfilm

Moff Gideon has the Darksaber, and no matter how much beskar Mando acquires, he won't stand a chance against the famous Mandalorian lightsaber. Another saber is needed in order to defeat him, and Ahsoka is the only character with lightsaber training available. So while she may not be in much of Season 2 outside of a one-episode appearance, it's very likely Ahsoka show up again to lend Mando a hand in protecting the future of the Jedi (aka, Baby Yoda).