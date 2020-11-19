After meeting Bo-Katan Kryze in the third episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin received information about the mysterious whereabouts of Ahsoka Tano. It’s unclear if Mando will head to see her first, but Chapter 12 could see the return of Season 1 allies Greef Karga and Cara Dune.

Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian is, as is every episode of the Disney+ show, an enigma. Disney and Lucasfilm excel at keeping storylines and characters a secret until the episode’s official release date. However, we do know a couple of things about Chapter 12, including that its release date is Friday, November 20.

Bo-Katan gave Mando Ahsoka's location. Lucasfilm

When is The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 4 release time?

The Mandalorian’s fourth episode will debut on November 20 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+ . One of the downsides of streaming means that the release times are usually less than ideal. For those unwilling to stay up into the wee hours of the morning, Chapter 12 will be available to stream globally on Friday.

What is the plot of Season 2 episode 4 of The Mandalorian?

That’s unclear. According to IMDb, the plot synopsis involves Mando reteaming with familiar faces.

“The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission.”

Of course, this plot summary has not been confirmed, but it does point to what fans have been speculating about for a while: the return of Greef Karga and Cara Dune. We know they’re expected to come back at some point in Season 2 because they appeared in the trailer and one leak also points to Carl Weathers directing Chapter 12.

Are the breaking and entering? Lucasfilm

At the end of Chapter 11, Bo-Katan revealed that he could find Ahsoka Tano in the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus. Of course, that planet doesn’t really exist in Star Wars canon and could be a misdirect on Bo-Katan’s part. Presuming that Mando will immediately head to Corvus, he could realize that Bo lied to him after asking around about the planet’s location.

There’s also a chance that the planet is cloaked somehow. After all, it shouldn’t be so easy to find Ahsoka considering how good she’s been at hiding herself in the past. However, it’s possible that Mando will get sidetracked along the way. Roped into a new adventure, he’ll probably recruit the help of trusted allies Greef Karga and Cara Dune. The trailer and teaser images suggest that Mando will be dropping in on a prison, though it’s unclear what awaits him there.

Is there a trailer for Season 2 Episode 4 of The Mandalorian?

No. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to release any trailer for individual episodes, leaving viewers in the dark about what to expect for the rest of the season.

Does The Mandalorian Chapter 12 have an official title?

Yes, but it’s not a confirmed episode title. Per The Direct, episode four is called “Chapter 12: The Siege.” The title was originally found on IMDb, though the site has seemingly scrubbed all traces of the information. That alone could mean the title is correct and someone at Disney and Lucasfilm had it taken down to avoid spoilers. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough.