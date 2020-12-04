In an episode packed full of Easter eggs, this one might top them all. The Mandalorian finally gave Star Wars fans the thing they'd been waiting for in Season 2 Episode 6. However, if you weren't paying close attention (and didn't brush up recently on your Attack of the Clones), you might have missed one incredible callback. Thankfully, the internet is here to point it out for you.

Warning! Spoilers below for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6.

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin comes face-to-face with Boba Fett. It's a tense moment — Fett wants his armor back and Mando refuses to hand it over to anyone who isn't a Mandalorian — but eventually, they come to an uneasy understanding.

During this exchange, Fett also says something that may sound familiar:

"I'm a simple man making his way through the galaxy."

Where have we heard this before? In Attack of the Clones, of course! When Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers the secret cloning operation on Kamino, he confronts Jango Fett (Boba's clone-dad), he deflects Kenobi's questioning with a very similar reply:

"I'm just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe."

The internet reacts — It's not an exact copy word-for-word, but it's obviously not a coincidence either. It didn't take long for The Mandalorian fans on Reddit to notice the similarities.

Friday morning Twitter was also full of excitement and celebration over this Jango/Boba Easter egg in the latest episode of The Mandalorian:

Here's another fan who "jumped" when Boba Fett repeated Jango's famous line:

Even this self-proclaimed note-a-huge-Fett-fan admitted to shouting when it happened:

This person even changed their Twitter name to celebrate the moment:

Why this Boba/Jango Easter egg matters

In Star Wars, fan service is rarely just fan service. There's often a deeper meaning or a subtle change to the broader canon that's happening beneath the surface.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 solved a long-running debate over whether Jango was actually a Mandalorian or just an imposter — turns out he was a foundling just like Din Djarin. So this line of dialogue further connecting Boba and Jango helps solidify their bond (and Boba's rightful claim to his father's armor).

It also further's another key concept that runs throughout The Mandalorian Season 2: There isn't one single "Way." Just like with any religion, different followers and sects may have their own interpretations of the rules. For Din Djarin, The Way means never removing his helmet. For Bo-Katan, it's a little less strict. And for the Fetts, maybe being a Mandalorian means wondering the galaxy while adhering to their own brand of Mando justice.