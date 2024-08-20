The Mandalorian may have started on Disney+, but its future lies in the movies. The series now has three seasons on the streaming service, but co-showrunner Jon Favreau will continue the story in The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film slated to premiere in theaters in May 2026. With the move to the big screen, many fans are expecting Lucasfilm to up the ante, so it may come as a surprise that one of the most beloved supporting characters from seasons past apparently won’t appear in Mando’s big-screen debut.

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison recently revealed he hasn’t been contacted about appearing in The Mandalorian & Grogu, despite filming already beginning.

“I'm still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest,” he said during a panel at Fan Expo Chicago Screen Rant. “I think we're just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

So does that mean we definitely won’t see Boba in The Mandalorian & Grogu? Not necessarily.

Temuera Morrison at Fan Expo Chicago’s “From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters” panel. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But just because an actor isn’t involved, that doesn’t mean the character won’t appear, especially with The Mandalorian. The movie’s star, Pedro Pascal, is currently busy filming the upcoming Marvel movie Fantastic Four: First Steps, but because his character doesn’t show his face, the role is often played by his stunt doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. (This is actually a common practice throughout Star Wars history, with multiple actors sharing the work of portraying various masked characters.)

Even if Boba Fett does get a major role, it doesn’t necessarily need to be Morrison. The first person to play him was technically Canadian actor Don Francks, who lent his voice to Boba Fett’s first appearance in an animated short during the Star Wars Holiday Special. The late Jeremy Bulloch played Boba Fett in the original trilogy, with Jason Wingreen providing the voice. Multiple actors also donned the suit for additional material in the 1997 special editions.

Morrison’s first Star Wars role was in Attack of the Clones, where he played Boba’s clone-father Jango Fett, while a younger Boba was played by Daniel Logan. Morrison, Logan, and Clone Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker have all provided the voice for Boba in various video games and other Star Wars projects. With that in mind, Boba Fett could very well return in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Perhaps we’ll see Daniel Logan play the character in flashback, or see a stunt performer in the suit.

Jeremy Bulloch was the actor in Boba Fett’s iconic armor in the original trilogy. Lucasfilm

And even if Boba Fett doesn’t appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, it’s not the end of the line for Boba Fett. The Mandalorian’s other showrunner, Dave Filoni, is currently working on a Star Wars movie of his own that’s set to “close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka,” according to StarWars.com. So assuming that movie actually happens, we’ll likely see Boba Fett on the big screen at least one more time — even if he gets slighted in Jon Favreau’s Star Wars movie.

The Mandalorian & Grogu premieres in theaters May 22, 2026.