The Mandalorian Season 2 finale shocked everyone with its big Jedi cameo, but that might not be the most important moment. Even with Luke Skywalker swooping into action in an X-wing, the return of everyone's favorite droid reminded viewers that there's no such thing as a Star Wars property without a little R2-D2 moment. What's more, R2's reaction to seeing Grogu has fans wondering if the two share more than just being non-verbal sources of joy in the Star Wars universe.

The theory — TikToker darthjarjar suggests R2-D2 is the one who rescued Grogu from Order 66. It sounds far-fetched, but judging by R2's excited reaction upon seeing Baby Yoda, it's possible they have a history. We also know Grogu doesn't remember who saved him, which explains why the reaction wasn't mutual. R2's past in between trilogies is still a mystery, and The Mandalorian finale revives an old theory: R2 is actually a rebel agent.

This theory goes deep, but the basic concept is that R2 and Chewie are the only Star Wars characters who remembered the Clone Wars and were major players through the original trilogy. When viewed from this perspective, we understand why R2 was purposefully captured by the Jawas in an attempt to find Obi-Wan; or why Chewbacca may have pushed Han Solo to work with Jabba the Hutt, which kept him on Tatooine where he needed to be.

This theory meshes really well with the Mandalorian Season 2 finale moment because it hinges on the fact that R2 didn't have his memory wiped at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Unlike C-3PO and the rest of the droids used by the Rebellion in the original trilogy, R2 still remembers the fall of the Jedi and would recognize Grogu, whether or not the droid was directly responsible for saving him from Order 66.

Grogu approaching R2-D2 in the Season 2 finale. Lucasfilm

If R2 rescued Grogu, it gives the show a way to finally reveal what happened to Grogu in the past. Luke is in an interesting position, as he can understand R2 but also understand Grogu telepathically, like Ahsoka. Between the three of them, they could develop a clear picture of Grogu's backstory, and build on his character independently of Mando.

Of course, R2's reaction could just be similar to the Ahsoka's, who recognized him because of his physical similarity to Yoda. Or R2 could just be beeping because he's happy to have made a new friend.

Luke and R2 take Grogu to resume his Jedi training. Lucasfilm

The Inverse analysis — If R2 was in fact the one to rescue young Grogu, then there's a chance of killing two birds with one stone: explaining Grogu's rescue, and confirming a major fan theory about R2-D2 in the process.

While R2 may or may not be the one who rescued Grogu, the combination of the two of them should prove simultaneously chaotic and adorable and well worth a year-long wait.