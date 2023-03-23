The Mandalorian Finally Fixes George Lucas' Biggest Mistake

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 finally answered the question that’s been hanging over the entire show since the very first episode: who was Grogu’s savior from Order 66? Theories have been all over the place — some said Mace Windu, some said Barriss Offee, still others said Cal Kestis. The ultimate answer was Kelleran Beq, the Jedi Academy mentor and the redemptive role for Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best.

But there’s another savior in this equation. When Kelleran manages to escape the storm troopers, he runs into a Naboo ship and soldiers who tell him to take the ship to safety. But who could have sent these reinforcements? The answer may be one of the most underutilized characters in all of Star Wars.

Kellerman Beq meets with the Naboo Royal Guard. Lucasfilm

When you think of Naboo, you probably think of one name: Queen and Senator Padmé Amidala. She was integral to Naboo, but also incredibly close to Anakin.

It’s unclear exactly how much she knew about Order 66, but a pragmatic leader and politician like Padmé would definitely have a contingency plan in place in case the Jedi were in trouble. The Jedi came to her aid when her life was threatened, why wouldn’t she pay back the favor?

It’s clear these guards intended to rescue as many Jedi as possible, not just Kellernan and Grogu, but when the guard asks Kellernan if there are any others, he’s told they’re the only survivors.

Padmé may have had her suspicions in Revenge of the Sith and called for emergency backup.

At the time of Order 66, Padmé is in labor with Luke and Leia, so her role at this point in history is still in question. While she played an important part in the events leading up to it, Padme’s role in Revenge of the Sith was somewhat passive compared to her actions in the first two prequel films — with Padme essentially reduced to Anakin’s moral anchor. Her agency was, effectively, put on the backburner. But if she rescued at least some Jedi with her foresight, as it’s implied in the episode, then it gives her back some of the agency she lost as a result of George Lucas’ plans for Revenge of the Sith.

She sacrifices herself unwillingly for the good of the galaxy, dying in labor so her children can survive to save the galaxy in the future. But even after her demise, she may still have managed to be a hero one last time — and saved both another underrated part of Star Wars (Ahmed Best) and another beloved part (Grogu.)

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 is now streaming on Disney+.