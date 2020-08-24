Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 release date, trailer, details for next 8 episodes

2020 has been a great year to be a Lucifer fan. Not only did Netflix order six additional episodes for Lucifer Season 5, taking the episode count from ten to 16, but the streaming giant also renewed the devilish series for Season 6 after initially announcing Season 5 as its last. Part 1 of Season 5 debuted on August 21, leaving off with a cliffhanger that left Lucifer’s jaw on the floor. So what's in store for Part 2?

Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 1.

Netflix had always planned for Lucifer Season 5 to be split in two, with the first eight episodes ending on a pivotal moment that saw the long-overdue introduction of God. As you can imagine, Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel were very surprised to see their dad, especially given how elusive he’s been all these years.

Now that God’s finally entered the picture, fans should expect Part 2 of the fifth season to be filled with even more chaotic family drama than the first half. That said, here’s everything we know about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, including its release date, plot, and more.

What's your favorite Marvel movie? Click here to help Inverse rank all 23 movies in the MCU!

Lucifer goes noir. Netflix

When is the release date of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2?

It’s unclear when Netflix will debut the second half of the season. We know the cast had a bit more than half of the final episode of Season 5 left to film before wrapping the season. But, the pandemic hit and production shutdowns forced Lucifer to press pause for the time being.

With so many series headed back to filming, it’s possible that Lucifer will pick back up with production very soon. However, it’s unclear at this point when the cast and crew of the series will return to finish the season. Stay tuned.

Will the Season 5 Part 2 ending change due to the Season 6 renewal?

No, not according to showrunner Joe Henderson. Here’s what he told Collider:

“One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn’t want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories.”

Maze and Decker on the case. Netflix

Basically, fans should expect Season 5B to go on as planned and its ending will then pave the way for entirely new storylines for Season 6, which may very well be extended to 17 episodes (but nothing’s been confirmed). Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich were hesitant about another season because they felt they’d written a great ending to the series as a whole. Here’s how Modrovich put it to Collider:

“To be honest, we actually were like, ‘No!’ Because we had crafted what we thought was a really satisfying ending. We thought we had stuck it, and we were very worried about having a subsequent season. It just felt like a denouement to what we thought was such a swan song, but then we talked with the room about it for a couple of days, and just tossed ideas around until we found a story that we realized was a whole other chapter that we just hadn’t thought of. We realized we have one more story to tell. Now we can’t imagine not telling that story.”

What is the plot of Lucifer Season 5?

Fans should expect the second half of Season 5 to pick up where the first half left off. In true Lucifer fashion, it’s possible there may be a bit of a time jump, but they’re never that long so it shouldn’t be much of an issue. The writers got creative with storytelling in the first half, including a noir episode that involved Mazikeen’s mother Lilith and how Lucifer acquired his famous black ring.

Season 5B will consist of a musical episode entitled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” which will include the cast singing a number of pre-existing songs. We’ve already heard series stars Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt belt out some tunes over the seasons. However, the musical episode will be much different than anything the show has done before.

Below are the titles for the remaining episodes of Season 5 (via IMDb). There's some intriguing clues on offer about the plot.

Family Dinner

Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

Resting Devil Face

Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid

A Little Harmless Stalking

Nothing Lasts Forever

Is This Really How it’s Going to End?!

A Chance at a Happy Ending

Amenadiel was able to stop time. What's next for him? Netflix

Who is in the cast of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2?

The typical players will all be back — Ellis, Lauren German, Brandt, DB Woodside, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and Kevin Alejandro. Of course, Haysbert will be back to play God.

Is there a trailer yet for Season 5B?

Not yet. Fans should expect a trailer a month out of Part 2’s release date. But, considering that the release isn’t confirmed and at least seven of the eight episodes have been filmed, it’s possible Netflix will release a teaser earlier to tide fans over. Watch this space.