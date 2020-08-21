What Lucifer Season 5's stunning cliffhanger ending means for Part 2

Things get a little biblical in the first half of Lucifer Season 5. Last season’s cliffhanger saw Lucifer voluntarily returning to Hell to prevent any more demons from escaping. Season 5 picks up two months where Season 4 left off.

With more devilish charm than ever, Season 5 is chock-full of family drama, new characters, and past secrets come to light. Lucifer is back from Hell and butting heads with several people, all while navigating his new relationship with Chloe. The season delivers plenty of twists, with a cliffhanger ending that truly sets up the back half of the season with style. Here's what it could mean for the next batch of episodes.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5.

Lucifer, Chloe, and Amenadiel just casually discussing how Chloe is a gift from God. Netflix

O brother, where art thou? Season 5 finally introduced Michael, Lucifer’s petty twin brother and God’s right-hand angel. Unlike Lucifer, who taps into people’s desires, Michael uses fear to cause chaos. In the Season 5A finale, Michael fuels Amenadiel’s fear over Charlie’s mortality. As a half-angel, Amenadiel didn’t think Charlie would die or feel pain like humans do. Now that he knows he can, Michael uses that information to help sway Amenadiel.

Michael doesn’t stop there in his attempts to upend Lucifer’s life. He tricks Dan into thinking that he’s Lucifer on the phone, only for Dan to accidentally happen upon Lucifer’s true (and creepy) face. Michael then kidnaps Chloe to cause Lucifer pain and convinces her that Lucifer’s feelings for her don't run as deep because he hasn’t reciprocated his declaration of love.

Michael also manipulates Mazikeen to join his side, drawing upon her fears of being consistently abandoned by everyone she loves: Lilith, the emotionally distant mother who raised her to be a strong, tortuous demon and nothing else; Lucifer, who left without her to Hell and doesn’t much invest time in her feelings; and Eve, Mazikeen’s lover, who left at the end of Season 4.

God has entered the building. Netflix

Are you there, God? The eighth episode ends with Amenadiel regaining his powers to slow down time completely. This kicks off an archangelic showdown between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel with wings out and fists clenched.

Things get pretty dicey before they’re forced apart by their long-absent father, the one and only God. Michael has been the only one who’s been able to communicate with God for some time now, so it’s possible that the scheming archangel has been feeding God lies this whole time. Considering that Michael has been away from the Silver City for some time to mess with Lucifer, God likely noticed his absence and came down to break up the fight himself (it was a spectacular entrance).

The second half of Season 5 (which does not yet have a premiere date) will likely reveal more about God’s plans. His absence has definitely been felt over the course of five seasons — it’s about time the big man himself answered some questions directly for a change.