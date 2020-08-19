Lucifer Season 5 dives headfirst into the celestial family drama. For four seasons, the Fox-turned-Netflix show has introduced a number of Lucifer Morningstar’s family members — his brothers Uriel and Amandiel, sisters Azrael and Remy, and mother, the goddess of all creation. All of them have had their fair share of issues with Lucifer and their own takes on God’s mysterious plans.

The first eight episodes of Season 5 — premiering August 21 — up the ante by introducing Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael, who arguably takes on more of the stereotypical characteristics of the devil we know.

Michael vs. Lucifer? Netflix

Celestial family drama

Michael’s meddlesome presence causes an enormous amount of conflict. Though his initial plans for Lucifer are thwarted, he soon comes up with another one, while also revealing a few shocking secrets about the life Lucifer thought he knew. Sure, the reasoning behind Michael’s scheming is a bit flimsy, but it paves the way for some intense family drama that fuels the proverbial fire of Lucifer’s personal hell. After all, only a family member could manage to so thoroughly ruffle Lucifer’s feathers. It's fascinating stuff.

Michael's appearance on Earth sets the stage for God's eventual arrival later in the season. Plus, Tom Ellis does an outstanding job portraying both Lucifer and Michael, who are wildly different from each other.

Will they or won't they? That is always the question. Netflix

Will they or won't they?

At the end of Season 4, Chloe reveals she loves Lucifer, and he reciprocates. However, they don’t get to enjoy the aftermath of these romantic revelations before Lucifer decides to go back to Hell to stop demons from running amok.

If you thought that there would be no more obstacles to get in the way of Chloe and Lucifer — whose fan-given “ship” name is "Deckerstar" — finally getting it together in Season 5, then you thought wrong. The latest batch of episodes does finally give an answer to whether or not they’ll move forward into coupledom. It just takes some time, and a few speed bumps along the way, to get there.

'Lucifer' takes a noir detour and it's a lot of fun. Netflix

Lucifer Season 5 is full to the brim with fantastic character development, with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Linda (Rachael Harris) and Chloe (Lauren German) getting meaty and thoughtful backstories to sink their teeth into. The series is even more stylish this season, managing to drop in a spectacular noir episode without detouring from the plot completely.

An excellent move

Season 5 is a compelling reminder of why Netflix’s acquisition of the show was so fitting. Pardon the pun, but Lucifer has been able to spread its wings and flourish creatively on the streaming service.

Back when Lucifer was still on Fox, the series was heavily focused on being a run-of-the-mill police procedural drama (with minor supernatural elements). It evolved a bit over its three-season run on the network, but a reliance on the weekly cases often meant that the characters and their personal drama played second fiddle. Lucifer Season 5 is grounded by episodic cases, but the series is no longer as concerned with wrapping them up completely. Instead, the cases come second to the characters, a refreshing change that balances each episode's overall pacing.

Ultimately, Season 5 takes everything that you already liked about Lucifer and makes it even better.