Everything we know about Season 5 (and beyond) of Netflix's devilish Lucifer

Being a Lucifer fan has always felt like a rollercoaster ride. After airing on Fox for three seasons, the series was canceled, but that wasn’t the end of the devilishly charming show. Instead, it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season. Last year, Netflix announced that Lucifer Season 5 would be the last, but there are already inklings of a potential sixth season even before Season 5's release.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Lucifer Season 5 to hit Netflix. We finally know when the show will release its first batch of new episodes, though fans could be waiting a while longer for the second half of the season. There hasn’t been much news on when the series will resume filming following Hollywood-wide production shutdowns in March, but there's reportedly not much left to shoot.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lucifer Season 5, including its release date, cast, plot spoilers, and new details about Season 6.

When is the Lucifer Season 5 release date?

Lucifer Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on August 21! Netflix released a fun trailer to announce the official premiere date, along with a look back on Lucifer's sexiest moments. You can watch the date announcement video (cleverly 66.6 seconds long) below!

How many episodes does Lucifer Season 5 have?

Season 4 only had a ten-episode order, but Netflix expanded the episode count for Lucifer Season 5, giving the series a total of 16 episodes. The season, according to series star Tom Ellis, would be split into two. Here’s what he told The Kelly Clarkson Show during a set visit last October:

“Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves. Netflix are gonna drop eight episodes and then there's gonna be a little break, and then they're gonna drop another eight episodes.”

Lucifer Season 5 will also be getting a musical episode called “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” which is set to be Episode 10. Meanwhile, the fourth episode of the season will have a noir theme and feature two singing performances, though it won’t be a full-blown musical.

What's the plot of Lucifer Season 5?

Lucifer ended Season 4 with the main character returning to his post as King of Hell after several demons escaped and convinced him to return. Lucifer reluctantly went back to his hellish duties, primarily to avoid a prophecy that was said to bring about chaos should the devil ever find his true love. By this point in the show, Lucifer Morningstar realized he could be a good person and had also admitted his romantic feelings for Chloe Decker.

Here's what the official Netflix teaser states:

"In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?'"

Besides what little that teaser tells us, no major plot details have been confirmed. However, fans should expect Season 5 to pick up where Season 4 left off. Speaking with TVLine, Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said they know what Season 5’s opening sequence will be and have known since Season 4. What’s more, Modrovich added:

“We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too.”

What could that "toy" be? It’s vague, but intriguing.

Who's in the cast of Lucifer Season 5?

The principal cast — Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris — are all set to return in Season 5.

Tricia Helfer, who appeared in Season 2 and Season 3 as Lucifer’s mother, Charlotte, will also return in Season 5. Perhaps the biggest casting news, however, is that 24 vet Dennis Haysbert will be playing God, aka Lucifer’s dear old dad. It’ll be the first time God has appeared onscreen in Luciferi and his presence should make for an exciting dynamic.

Is there a trailer for Lucifer Season 5?

There’s no official trailer for Season 5 yet. Now that there's an official release date, a trailer with new footage shouldn't be far away. Watch this space.

Has Lucifer been renewed for Season 6?

Yes, it's official! Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Season 5 was initially announced as Lucifer's last, but something must have changed because Netflix can't get seem to get enough of the devilish show. The official Twitter account confirmed that Season 6 would be the "FINAL, final" season this time around.

That said, Season 6 seemed like only a matter of time after Tom Ellis and the showrunners inked new deals to return for another season earlier this year. According to TVLine, Ellis’ contract negotiations came to a halt in April, allegedly because the actor rejected Warner's initial offer. No further information about Season 6 is known at this time, but stay tuned for updates.

Will Lucifer crossover with the Arrowverse again?

In December 2019, Tom Ellis made a cameo appearance in the Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” appearing on Earth-666 (!) to assist John Constantine in getting to Purgatory. Lucifer helped Constantine because he owed him a favor, though their connection is never explained beyond that.

Henderson told Entertainment Weekly that he has "thoughts” about Lucifer and Constantine teaming up together. "I have theories [about Lucifer and Constantine] and we should explore it in the spin-off."

An entire spin-off is unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

There’s currently no confirmation that Constantine might show up in an episode of Lucifer, but never say never. Lucifer crossed over once, so it’s possible Constantine might do the same. Either way, it’d be nice to know the backstory of how they met.