Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 theory resolves the devil's biggest beef

Lucifer will sing and dance its way into the hearts of fans everywhere soon. The series will venture into uncharted territory in the second half of Season 5, with a musical episode called “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.” Similar to how the noir episode revealed the backstory of Lucifer’s black ring, it’s possible the musical episode will finally resolve Lucifer’s biggest source of tension since Season 1.

Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5 Part 1.

Lucifer is going the route of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Flash, and Once Upon a Time by doing a musical episode. We know that the cast will lend their vocal talents to several pre-existing tunes. Everyone from Maze to Trixie will be breaking out into song. (Whether God will sing or not remains unclear.)

However, we don't yet know they’ll suddenly feel the urge to sing, or what they’ll be singing about. It’s possible that it is a Buffy situation, in which a demon will force the characters to sing about their inner feelings. That said, it’s less interesting to think about how they’ll end up in a musical situation versus how the songs will impact the plot of Season 5’s second half.

Lucifer has a lot of daddy issues to sort through. A song could help. Netflix

The first half of Season 5 left many characters in an emotionally raw place. Lucifer was angry at his twin brother Michael for trying to ruin his life, Maze wanted to obtain a soul, and Linda admitted to leaving her first child behind. There’s definitely a lot of angst to sort through.

Should Lucifer sing about his inner turmoil, it’s possible that the devil will finally have it out with God, the long-absent father who arrived at the end of Season 5’s midseason finale. Lucifer’s disdain, anger, and disappointment with God has been the subject of many therapy sessions and the force behind his actions and general discontentment. Lucifer has long wondered why his father turned his back on him and how, despite their tumultuous relationship, God still had a plan for him. Not to mention how much dear old dad’s silence has grated on Lucifer’s nerves, pushing him to analyze God’s intentions in a one-sided relationship.

Will God belt out a tune to his son? Netflix

Now that God can speak for himself, what will he say (or sing)? Speaking with Collider, Tom Ellis confirmed that the musical episode would include some father-son moments.

“As an episode, it’s just so packed with everything. There’s a lot to do with Lucifer and his father in it. It’s great.”

We also know that the musical will include a song by Queen. It’s possible that either God or Lucifer could be singing “Father to Son” to one another. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that Lucifer needs to sort out his centuries-long issues with his father and singing through his feelings may be the best place to start in repairing their broken relationship.