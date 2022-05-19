Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Netflix’s sci-fi series

Love, Death + Robots took the universe by storm in 2019, and again in 2021, with a slew of ingenious explorations of future technology, medical science, mortality, evolution, and cosmic dread, all while using plenty of extraterrestrials, androids, and monsters. Its creative pedigree is impressive, being executive produced by Hollywood heavy-hitters David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac) and Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate). And now a new collection of ambitious shorts are blasting their way onto Netflix this week.

Season 3 appears to be another outrageous offering of adult-oriented stories depicting everything from colossal stone crabs and hallucinating astronauts to a rampaging cyborg Grizzly bear and bug-like alien beings, all crafted using a variety of animated styles and tones.

Love, death, and robots? In this economy? Netflix

For this newest outing, Fincher is actually directing a chapter called Bad Travelling, which will mark his animation debut after a prolific Hollywood career spanning over 30 years. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

What is the Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 release date?

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 airs exclusively on Netflix starting Friday, May 20, 2022.

What is the Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 release time?

Netflix unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes are in Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3?

Season 3 of Love, Death + Robots will consist of nine stories all released simultaneously.

Is there a trailer for Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3?

Yes, Netflix released the final trailer on May 9, 2022, and it’s a phantasmagoric fever dream of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror goodness. Check it out:

Who is directing each segment of Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3?

Besides Fincher’s highly-anticipated foray into the animation realm, directors for this volume include co-executive producer Tim Miller, Academy Award-winner Alberto Mielgo (The Windshield Wiper), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2), Carlos Stevens (The Alchemist’s Letter), Jerome Chen (Stuart Little), Patrick Osborne (Feast), and Emily Dean (The Lego Batman Movie).

What is the plot for Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3?

Since this is an anthology there isn’t a single unifying plot, but here are the synopses of all nine episodes.

“Three Robots: Exit Strategies”

The first direct sequel in “Love, Death + Robots” history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.

“Bad Travelling”

A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.

A preview image of the Love part. Netflix

“The Very Pulse Of The Machine”

When an exploratory expedition on the surface of the moon Io ends in disaster, an astronaut must trek to safety dragging the body of her co-pilot while using potentially mind-warping drugs to deal with the pain of her own injuries in this trippy tribute to comic book legend Moebius.

“Night of the Mini Dead”

The apocalypse is conceived – literally – in a graveyard in this biting zombie satire, which starts with some cheeky cemetery sex and accelerates into a walking dead invasion of everywhere – from downtown LA to the Vatican. It’s the end of the world as we gnaw it.

“Kill Team Kill”

Young, dumb and full of… blood, lots and lots of blood, a ’roid-raging, adrenaline-fuelled force of US soldiers faces a foe unlike any they have faced before, the result of a CIA experiment that gets really f*&%ing Grizzly. From the director of “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

“Swarm”

A story of fear, sex and philosophy on the farthest frontier, as two post-human scientists study an apparently mindless insectoid-race. Tim Miller writes and directs the first ever screen adaptation of the work from renowned Cyberpunk author Bruce Sterling.

This story appears to be leaning more towards death. Netflix

“Mason’s Rats”

You know you have a pest control problem when they start to shoot back. The ratpocalypse comes to Scotland, as a grumpy farmer takes drastic steps to deal with an invasion of hyper-evolved rodents. Exterminator: Judgment Day.

“In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers (Joe Manganiello, Christian Serratos, Jai Courtney) has the dangerous job of recovering a hostage held by terrorists. But the real evil they must confront is an elder god of ancient and terrifying power.

“Jibaro”

Fantasy and greed combine in this re-imagining of the traditional folktale of a siren whose song lures men to their doom. But her sorcery fails to work on the deaf knight, Jibaro, and the Golden Woman becomes fascinated by him. Thus begins a deadly dance of two predators.

Will there be a Love, Death + Robots Volume 4?

Currently, Netflix hasn’t renewed the anthology for a fourth volume yet, but executive producer Tim Miller has said there are still plenty of stories left to tell. So with a little luck and strong viewership numbers, chances are good it will be back for another run.